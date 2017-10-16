Washington State Will Begin Nationwide Search For New AD

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington State University will immediately launch a national search to replace athletic director Bill Moos.
University president Kirk Schulz says he will have an interim athletic director in place as early as next week.
Moos surprised Washington State officials when he was announced Sunday as the new athletic director at Nebraska.
His replacement will be tasked with retaining football coach Mike Leach, who has the Cougars ranked 15th in the nation.
The athletic department also ended the latest fiscal year with a $10.6 million deficit, continuing a string of deficits under the free-spending Moos.
And the basketball program has yet to produce a winning record under Ernie Kent, who is entering his fourth season.
Schulz on Sunday thanked Moos for bringing the football program to national prominence.