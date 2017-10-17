Mike Gastineau: Historically Bad Weekend for Dawgs, Cougs Read More

Ballots Are Being Mailed Out This Week To Washington Voters

Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 4.2 million ballots are being mailed to voters in Washington state this week ahead of next month’s general election.

The deadline for counties to send out ballots is Friday, though the secretary of state’s office says most counties were sending them out Tuesday and Wednesday.

Voters will weigh in on nearly 3,000 local races, including city council, fire district and school district races. The highest profile races include the Seattle mayoral race and a special election the Senate’s 45th district in Seattle’s eastern suburbs. Voters will also weigh in on three advisory votes related to tax measures passed by the Legislature this year, but regardless of the vote state law will not change because the measures are nonbinding.

Ballots must either be postmarked by or dropped off in ballot drop boxes by Nov. 7.

