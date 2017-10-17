Mike Gastineau: Historically Bad Weekend for Dawgs, Cougs Read More

Inquest Ordered In Deadly Shooting Of Pregnant Seattle Woman

Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — A special hearing has been ordered into the deadly June shooting of a pregnant mother by Seattle police officers.

King County Executive Dow Constantine on Tuesday ordered an inquest into Charleena Lyles’ death June 18.

Seattle police say Lyles threatened two officers after calling 911 to report that someone had broken into her apartment and stolen video-game consoles.

The 30-year-old mother of four was shot seven times by officers who said she suddenly pulled a knife while talking to them at her apartment. Three of her children were in the apartment at the time.

King County officials say the purpose of inquests is to determine the causes and circumstances of any death involving on-duty law enforcement officers. The six-member jury will not, however, determine whether a person is civilly or criminally liable.

