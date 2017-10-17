Mike Gastineau: Historically Bad Weekend for Dawgs, Cougs Read More

Rain And Wind Move Into Washington State This Week

Associated Press
Filed Under: flooding, leaves, National Weather Service, PNW, rain, snow, storm warning, Washington state, wind

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service says the winds and rain moving into Washington state will be stronger and heavier than expected.

The first of three storms arrived Tuesday. Officials expect heavy rain in the mountains and wind gusts reaching 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour.

The weather service advises people to trim trees to avoid falling branches that could cause power outages.

As the next storm moves in Wednesday, officials say the rainfall could cause minor flooding on the Skokomish and North Cascade rivers. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 miles (72 to 80 kilometers) per hour are expected.

Snow in the mountains could create travel problems.

The weekend should see another storm that could cause flooding.

Officials say cleaning fallen leaves out of storm drains will help prevent some flooding.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen