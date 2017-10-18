Mike Gastineau: Historically Bad Weekend for Dawgs, Cougs Read More

Man Accused Of Drowning 6-Year-Old Boy Has Bail Set At $1M

Associated Press
Filed Under: autism spectrum, autistic, bathtub, drowning, lynnwood, murder, Snohomish County

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A 19-year-old man accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy in a bathtub and putting his body in a dumpster has had bail set at $1 million.

News outlets report 19-year-old Andrew Clayton Henckel from Kerrville, Texas, appeared in court north of Seattle Wednesday.

Authorities say the body of Henckel’s nephew, Dayvid Pakko, was found Tuesday after an overnight search. Documents say the boy was drowned.

Documents say Henckel was in Lynnwood visiting relatives and was caring for the boy on Monday.

According to a probable-cause statement released Wednesday, detectives say the 19-year-old suspect “admitted  to filling a bathtub with water with the intention of drowning and killing” the child.

The Seattle Times reports that during Wednesday’s court hearing a defense attorney said the suspect is on the autism spectrum.

Snohomish County detectives said in documents that Henckel does not report a formal diagnosis and is not taking medication.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen