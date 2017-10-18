Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power In Western Washington

Mike Gastineau: Historically Bad Weekend for Dawgs, Cougs Read More

Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say over 54,000 customers were without power as a wind and rain storm blew through Western Washington.

The National Weather Service in Seattle on Wednesday issued high wind warnings on the coast and north of Seattle from Everett to Bellingham while wind advisories were issued from Seattle to south of Centralia.

The weather service says a wind gust up to 44 mph was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Wednesday evening.

Authorities were reporting downed trees and power lines throughout the region including one that was blocking two lanes of Interstate 5 south of Seattle.

News outlets reported fire crews had to cut part of a tree that fell and pinned a man in Tacoma before he was taken to a local hospital.

The Skokomish, Skagit, Stillaguamish and Nooksack rivers were all at risk for minor flooding.

