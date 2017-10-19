5 Awesome Spots For Your Seattle Adventure

True adventures right outside Seattle continue as three teams dig in deeper during their day trips on this episode of The Emerald Race. One team takes a thrill ride in a rally car while others explore a hand-crafted tipi. And you can’t leave Seattle without experiencing the great beer and wine to come from the city.

Novelty Hill/Januik Winery

14710 Redmond-Woodinville Road NE

Woodinville, WA 98072

(425) 481-5502

www.noveltyhilljanuik.com

Little known facts: Not only is Washington State is the nation’s second top wine producer, but 50% of Washington wines score 90+ points in Wine Spectator. And they only keep getting better and better. Well known for its excellent Merlot that turns perceptions of the varietal on its head, Daily Meal has named Novelty Hill/Januik as one of America’s 101 best. Come sip and savor for yourself at the public tasting room, or book a private tasting for you and your group. A glass of Merlot, anyone?

Sweetlife Farm

9631 Summer Hill Lane NE

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

(206) 842-6577

www.sweetlifefarm.com

How cool is an authentic tipi made of animal skins on wooden poles, complete with a smoke flap to protect you from the rain? While some folks just dream of the good life, Sweetlife Farm proprietors and proud tipi owners Nancy and Bob Fortner show us how to live it. Make an appointment to explore this self-made and self-sustaining farm for a brief escape from the city life. It’s an easy ferry ride across the Puget Sound.

Chateau Ste. Michelle

14111 NE 145th St.

Woodinville, WA 98072

(425) 488-1133

www.ste-michelle.com

Get a taste of the French countryside at this wine chateau with beautiful grounds, vineyards, and a lovely wine tasting room. Chateau Ste. Michelle is the state’s oldest and most prestigious wine maker, as well as one of the world’s leading producers of Riesling. Fifty years ago, Chateau Ste. Michelle started pioneering the craft here and today, skilled winemakers combine Old World winemaking traditions with New World innovation for some award-winning reds, whites, and sparkling wines.

Bainbridge Island Brewery

9415 Coppertop Loop NE

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

(206) 451-4646

www.bainbridgebeer.com

For the past five years, a father and son team have been crafting great beer and innovative brews right on Bainbridge Island. Stinging nettles? Wild mushrooms? Huckleberries? Thai palm sugar and lemongrass? When you come around to taste a few beers in the lineup made from locally sourced ingredients, you’ll understand why Bainbridge native son and brewmaster Russell Everett says he just can’t pick a favorite one.

DirtFish Rally School

7001 396th Dr SE

Snoqualmie, WA 98065

(866) 285-1332

www.dirtfish.com

At the base of the Cascade Mountains, sits a rally car driving school that has also doubled as the Sheriff’s Department on Twin Peaks. Located on the former Weyerhaeuser property, here you can get the thrill of driving a real rally car. While DirtFsh teaches people from 15 to 85 how to drive, but there’s nothing ordinary about this driving school. DirtFish teaches car control, confidence, and safety behind the wheel, through advanced driving techniques built from the roots of rally. Go for it if you dare!