Police: University Of Washington Student Sexually Assaulted

SEATTLE (AP) — Police at the University of Washington say a female student was sexually assaulted in her dorm room and her attacker is at large.

KOMO-TV reported the attack happened at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a residence hall on the northeast part of campus in Seattle.

The student told police she didn’t realize someone was behind her when she opened the door to her room and that a man followed her inside and assaulted her.
Police say the woman didn’t know her attacker.

He is described as in his late teens or early 20s, about 6 feet 1 inch tall with a medium build. Police say he had a thin mustache and was wearing a hoodie and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to call the University of Washington Police Department at 206-685-8973.

