Dealer Sentenced To 11 Years After Drugs Found In Homes

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 33-year-old man found to have more than 27 pounds of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs in his homes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes says George Hernandez was sentenced in federal court in Tacoma Thursday to possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He was charged in 2015 following searches of his vehicles and homes in Tacoma, Auburn and Federal Way. Those searches turned up drugs and guns, including an AK-47 assault rifle. Authorities said he had 18 prior convictions and wasn’t allowed to have guns.

Hernandez pleaded guilty in January.

