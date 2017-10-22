Hamaliuk Hits Twice To Lead T-Birds To Win Over Tips

KENT, October 22, 2017 — Dillon Hamaliuk had two goals and Matt Berlin made 31 saves Sunday night to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-3 win over the Everett Silvertips at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

The T-Birds will embark on a six-game road trip starting Friday. They play the Kootenay Ice on Friday at 6pm followed by the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday at 6pm and the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sunday at 5pm. They will also play the Red Deer Rebels, Edmonton Oil Kings and Medicine Hat Tigers on the road trip.

Berlin had 11 saves in the first period, 13 saves in the second period and seven saves in the third period. His record on the season is now 4-2-0-1.

Seattle jumped out to a 1-0 lead 45 seconds into the game. Hamaliuk carried the puck down the right wing. At the right circle he cut to the net and put a backhand shot under Everett goalie Blake Lyda for an unassisted goal.

Everett outshot Seattle 11-7 in the first period.

The Silvertips tied the game 1-1 at 11:03 of the third period on a power-play goal by Connor Dewar. Kevin Davis and Patrick Bajkov had the assists.

Everett took a 2-1 lead at 15:37 of the second on Dewar’s second power-play goal of the game. Matt Fonteyne and Davis were credited with the assists.

The T-Birds tied the game 2-2 10 seconds after Everett took the lead. Hamaliuk took a pass from Noah Philp off the faceoff and skated into the right circle. Hamaliuk beat Lyda on the glove side with a snap shot. Reece Harsch had the second assists.

Everett led 26-15 in shots after two periods by outshooting the T-Birds 15-8 in the second period.

The T-Birds took a 3-2 lead 1:07 in the third period. Zack Andrusiak skated from the right to left behind the Everett net. Andrusiak found Philp in the slot with a crisp pass. Phil beat Lyda over the glove for his third goal of the season.

Austin Strand put the T-Birds in front 4-2 on the power play 1:34 after Philp’s goal. Sami Moilanen found Strand at the right point. Strand took a slap shot with Nolan Volcan screening the goalie. Strand’s shot caught a piece of Lyda but trickled across the line. Volcan had the second assist.

Everett cut the T-Birds lead one at 12:22 of the third on a power-play goal by Bryce Kindopp. Sean Richards and Jake Christiansen had the assists.

Everett pulled Lyda with 1:16 left in the third period for an extra attacker. Blake Bargar almost scored an empty net goal with just under a minute left. Bargar and a Tips defenseman both dove at a puck in the slot and it just slid past the net. Everett kept the puck in the Seattle zone for the last 30 seconds. Berlin made several good saves to secure the win.

Seattle outshot Everett 16-8 in the third period. Everett finished with a 34-31 advantage in shots.

Lyda had 31 saves and his record is 0-1-1-0.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Seattle, Hamaliuk 1. :45. Penalties – Bargar, Sea (interference), 3:35. Bench, Evt (too many men-served by Hein), 7:43. Fonteyne, Evt (tripping), 9:24. Fairbrother, Evt (boarding), 12:17. Bench, Sea (too many men-served by Huo), 17:23.

Second period – 2, Everett, Dewar 6 (Davis, Bajkov), 11:03 (pp). 3, Everett, Dewar 7 (Fonteyne, Davis), 15:37 (pp). 4, Seattle, Hamaliuk 2 (Philp, Harsch), 15:47. Penalties – Wedman, Sea (hooking), 10:26. Hyman, Sea (cross checking), 11:03. Ottenbreit, Sea (double minor-roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 11:03. Onyebuchi, Evt (double minor-roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 11:03. Hyman, Sea (roughing), 15:11. Wedman, Sea (10-minute misconduct), 15:11.

Third period – 5, Seattle, Philp 3 (Andrusiak), 1:07. 6, Seattle, Strand 5 (Moilanen, Volcan), 2:41 (pp). 7, Everett, Kindopp 3 (Richard, Christiansen), 12:22 (pp). Penalties – Huo, Sea (roughing), 1:38. Azhgirei, Evt (roughing), 1:38. Fairbrother, Evt (roughing), 1:38. Moilanen, Sea (tripping), 10:46.

Shots on goal – Seattle 7-8-16 31, Everett 11-15-8 34. Goalies – Seattle, Berlin 34 shots-31 saves (4-2-0-1); Everett, Lyda 31-27 (0-1-1-0). Power plays – Seattle 1-4; Everett 3-6. A – 4,517. Referees – Ryan Benbow, Sean Raphael. Linesmen – Michael Bean, Adam Brastad.