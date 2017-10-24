Spookiest Places In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad

Seattle is home to many restless spirits that wander in the historical buildings, cemeteries, and parks. Built upon Native American lands, the city’s founders negotiated the Native American’s removal, without major warfare. Chief Sealth (Seattle) and his people left the area for the newly formed reservation, leaving behind their “ancestors” to wander the land that became the home to Seattle. The city suffered through a large fire, natural disaster, and disease outbreaks. There is plenty of history to create places for spooky encounters.

Pike Place Market

85 Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 682-7453

www.pikeplacemarket.org

Pike Place Market is located in an area with a lot of historical significance to Seattle. It is built upon the house of Chief Sealth’s daughter, and several graveyards. The area was integral in the growth of the city, as men came searching for their bounty from the land. It was timber, fishing, and a gateway to the Klondike gold rush. The market is haunted by children, men, and Chief Sealth’s daughter. A ghost tour is offered in the evening for visitor’s to experience the paranormal activities of the market.

Seattle Underground

614 1st Ave.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 682-4646

The Seattle Underground tour illustrates historic Seattle, that lies beneath the modern streets of the city. The basements of many buildings are at the underground level of the city. The current city rose from the ashes of the 1889 fire, which burned the city to the ground. The original city was built on a tidal flat, and the streets deep mud when it rained. It could claim the lives of small children and dogs. The city was rebuilt with brick and mortar, and the street level was raised to its current level. The underground is haunted by the restless souls of those who died in the fire, and other city tragedies. Tours are available.

Central Salon – Central Tavern

207 1st Ave.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 622-0209

The Central Salon is located in historic Pioneer Square. This area is part of the original city, and burnt in the 1889 fire. The history of the Central Salon begins in 1892, when the city was rebuilding itself after the great fire. It’s original name was Watson Bros. Famous Restaurant. The salon changed hands several times through its history, and became the Central Salon in 1919. It’s located in the heart of staging point for the Klondike gold rush, and other men who headed to Alaska for logging. The saloon is haunted by the restless spirits from this transient era.

Grand Army Of The Republic Cemetery

1200 E. Howe St.

Seattle, WA 98102

(206) 684-4075

The Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery is located on Capitol Hill, and is the final resting place for many Civil War heroes. The graveyard was established around 1895, by the Grand Army Posts. This cemetery is now cared for by the City of Seattle. It is the final resting place for 526 Civil War veterans, and their restless spirits can be heard or seen at night. It is open to the public.

Butterworth Building



Kells Irish Pub



Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 728-1916

The Butterworth Building, at 1921 1st Ave., started its life as a mortuary for plague and disaster victims. Built in 1903, the building was the first mortuary service in the city, and had the first elevator on the west coast. Kells Irish Pub is located in the basement area, off of Post Alley. The building is haunted by the spirits from the mortuary, and the best known is the red-headed little girl. She occupies the stairwell between floors, and plays there. There are several stories of the building being haunted, and it was featured on an episode of Ghost Adventures in 2010.

