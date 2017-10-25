Mike Gastineau:  Hawks And Graham Both Fight Through Adversity For Road Win Read More

Teens At Regional Jail Sue County Over Solitary Confinement

Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — A group of teens in custody at a suburban Seattle jail and their guardians have filed a federal lawsuit against the county after the teens allegedly were placed in solitary confinement for days or months.

The Seattle Times reports the suit filed Friday claims King County’s practices violate equal-protection clauses and constitutional guarantees.

The suit applies to teens at King County’s Maleng Regional Justice Center whom prosecutors have charged with crimes as adults.

The complaint prepared by Columbia Legal Services seeks to end the county’s practice of putting 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds in solitary confinement.

The suit also alleges the Kent facility unlawfully denies those teens proper educational services while in custody.

In response to requests for comment, a spokesman for King County Executive Dow Constantine says the county just received the complaint and that they’re looking into each of the allegations.

