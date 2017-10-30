Kent School Adds Security After Anti-Muslim Threats

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A high school south of Seattle has added extra security Monday after anti-Muslim graffiti and threats were found on campus last week.
Chris Loftis of the Kent School District tells KOMO-TV the graffiti and written threats were found last week in the girl’s restroom at Kent-Meridian High School.
School officials notified parents in a letter Friday that a staff member found graffiti threatening students of Muslim heritage. The threat mentions Monday so additional security personnel are on duty.
Kent police are investigating.