Mike Gastineau:     Wilson's Impressive List Of Comeback Wins Grows Again Read More

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting In Tacoma

Associated Press
Filed Under: dead, hospitalized, jblm, Joint Base Lewis McChord, nightclub, Shooting, solider, Tacoma, Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find suspects in the fatal shooting of a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier in the parking lot of a Tacoma nightclub.

Tacoma police say 22-year-old Daquan Foster was killed at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday while he and his wife were leaving the nightclub.

Police say the suspect or suspects confronted Foster and during an exchange of words a suspect displayed a handgun and fired several shots at Foster and his wife while they ran.

Police say Foster, who was originally from New York, was struck multiple times and died at a hospital. Police say his wife also was shot but her injuries are non-life threatening.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and charges filed. Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-222-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen