1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting In Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find suspects in the fatal shooting of a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier in the parking lot of a Tacoma nightclub.
Tacoma police say 22-year-old Daquan Foster was killed at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday while he and his wife were leaving the nightclub.
Police say the suspect or suspects confronted Foster and during an exchange of words a suspect displayed a handgun and fired several shots at Foster and his wife while they ran.
Police say Foster, who was originally from New York, was struck multiple times and died at a hospital. Police say his wife also was shot but her injuries are non-life threatening.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and charges filed. Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-222-TIPS.