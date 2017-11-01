2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget Sound

It’s time for all the sights and smells of the holidays to descend on us! Head out to one of these fine arts and crafts festivals to get a jump on your holiday shopping and planning.

31st Annual Holiday Craft Market

Friday and Saturday

November 3 and 4

Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 9:00am – 4:00pm

600 E. Smith Street

Kent, WA 98030

This juried show boasts 70 booths of handcrafted one-of-a-kind gifts. Besides free onsite parking, the free event offers festive, live entertainment and the ever popular Figgy Pudding Café and bake sale. Proceeds benefit the Kent Senior Activity Center. For more information about the Holiday Craft Market, call 253.856.5162.

Charity Dance Project

Saturday, November 4

11:00am to 5:00pm

Marysville Performing Arts Centre

4101 78th Pl NE

Marysville, WA 98270

Come shop and help Charity Dance Project with their opening fundraiser for their 2018 season! A portion of the proceeds from this event will be used towards our donations for Summit Dog Assistance. Vendors include but are not limited to: Lularoe, Usborne Books, Gumballs and Glitz, Young Living Essential Oils, Perfectly Posh, It Works and more!

Artisans Holiday Fair

Saturday, November 11

10:00am to 5:00pm

Thomas Family Farm

9010 Marsh Road

Snohomish, WA 98296

The FREE Artisans Holiday Fair is back bigger and better for its third year. This years fair will feature over 75 artists and artists, plus food, face painting, and more. This is a 100% local event, that means every vendor is from, and every product is made, within Snohomish County and the surrounding area. The best part, IT’S FREE. So, bring your friends, bring your family, and bring your kiddos too. More importantly, come prepared to haul away loads of locally made goodies to give away as holiday gifts (don’t worry you can keep some for yourself too, we won’t tell).

Best of the Northwest Art and Fine Craft Show

All Weekend, November 10, 11, & 12

Friday : 12:00pm to 7:00pm

Saturday : 10:00am to 6:00pm

Sunday : 10:00am to 5:00pm

Hangar 30 @ Magnuson Park

6310 NE 74th St

Seattle, WA 98115

http://www.nwartalliance.com

Come celebrate the 29th annual fall Best of the Northwest Art and Fine Craft show. This will be the largest indoor art and fine craft event in Seattle for the start of your gift buying season. Over 250 artists selling their amazing hand crafted work — jewelry, designer clothing, paintings, works of glass, metal, wood and more. Wine tasting offered by boutique Washington wineries. Be inspired by art demonstrations, wandering musicians and other performing arts entertainment. Admission $8, children 12 and under FREE!

Jingle and Mingle

Saturday, November 11

10:00am – 7:00pm

Historic Main Street

Sumner, WA 98390

Visit Sumner’s shops and restaurants for an old fashioned Hometown Holiday Celebration. Festive open houses with refreshments and holiday cheer while sidewalk carolers wander down Main Street singing to shoppers.

Chick n’ Coop Crafts 2017 Holiday Bazaar

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

November 16, 17 and 18

10:00am to 6:00pm

Bothell Rental Hall

24323 Bothell Everett Highway

Bothell, WA 98021

http://www.chickncoopcrafts.com

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping at Chick n’ Coop Crafts 2017 Holiday Bazaar. Now 3 full days of fun, this annual holiday bazaar will connect Northwest handcrafters with shoppers looking for unique, quality handcrafted, one-of-a-kind, creations. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of CCC’s commitment to provide the widest variety of quality handcrafted gifts and more, at affordable prices.

Holiday Gift and Food Fair

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

November 17, 18 and 19

Friday and Saturday : 10:00am to 6:00pm

Sunday : 10:00am to 5:00pm

Kitsap Sun Pavilion @ Kitsap County Fairgrounds

1200 NW Fairgrounds Road

Bremerton, WA 98311

http://www.holidaygiftfair.com

Only the best artists and food exhibitors offering hand crafted holiday gift items. Potential exhibitors have been juried to guarantee a top-notch, quality, professional show. Home to the largest handcrafted products and food items under one roof on the Kitsap Peninsula, this will the be the 30th annual fair. Come enjoy the diverse and beautiful items that are for sale, just in time for the holidays! Woodworking, paintings, framed photographs, decorative Christmas items, pottery, handmade jewelry, clothing, birdhouses, variety of handbags, children’s items and much more. General Admission is $5, Military and Seniors are $4, and children under 12 are FREE. Bring a can of food for $1 off admission, OR a new toy to donate to Toys for Tots and enjoy FREE admission!

My Friends & More Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, November 18

10:00am – 5:00pm

IUOE Hall

18701 120th Ave NE

Bothell, WA 98011

425.486.5864

http://www.craftybug.com

Come celebrate 18 years of community fun with fabulous local artisans! Santa arrives at 1:00! Parents, bring your camera for FREE photos with Santa! PETS WELCOME! Free admission, Free parking, Free refreshments, Free childrens craft and play area provided! Tour buses welcome! Full wheel chair and stroller access.

Camano Center Holiday Gift & Craft Bazaar

November 18

9:00am – 4:00pm

Schack Art Center

606 Arrowhead Road

Camano Island, WA 98282

http://www.schack.org/exhibits/holiday-show-2017

This well established event features over 50 vendors with one-of-a-kind gifts including pottery, wooden signs, soaps, lotions, holiday décor, jewelry, knit items, wooden bowls, fused glass and more! You can look forward to some of your favorite returning vendors and some new crafters that are coming for their first time. Shop our Bake Sale for special holiday cookies, pies, spiced nuts, cakes and other delicious treats then grab a bite to eat at our Holiday Café.

2017 Holiday Art Show

November 16 – December 31

M – F : 10:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday : 10:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday : 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Schack Art Center

2921 Hoyt. Ave.

Everett, WA 98201

http://www.schack.org/exhibits/holiday-show-2017

The 2017 Holiday Art Show features 50 signatures members of the Northwest Watercolor Society, as well as glass and ceramics from regional artists.

Bellevue Hilltop Holiday Craft Show

November 29 – December 2

W – F : 10:00am – 8:00pm

Saturday : 10:00am to 5:00pm

Northwest Arts Center

9825 NE 24th Street

Bellevue, WA

The annual Hilltop Holiday Craft Show is back, featuring thousands of handmade works from more than 80 selected Northwest crafters. Admission is free and there’s plenty of parking.

Annual Holiday Bazaar

December 2

9:00am – 3:00pm

Skyline High School

1122 228th Ave SE

Sammamish, WA 98075

http://www.facebook.com/SkylineHolidayBazaar/

The Skyline Holiday Bazaar is a festive holiday shopping visit with local artisans and crafters. Each year the event is held at Skyline High School. In addition to local artisans and crafters, there will also be a bake sale, musical performances by students and a raffle drawing with many, many wonderful gifts to choose from.

Urban Craft Uprising 2017 Winter Show

Saturday and Sunday

December 2 and 3

10:00am to 5:00pm

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall

301 Mercer Street

Seattle, WA 98109

http://www.business.facebook.com/events/1739715869402663/

Urban Craft Uprising is Seattle’s largest indie craft show! At UCU, now in its thirteenth year, fans can choose from a wide variety of hand-crafted goods, including clothing of all types, jewelry, gifts, bags, wallets, buttons, accessories, aprons, children’s goods, toys, housewares, furniture, paper goods, candles, kits, geekery, art, food, and much, much more. This favorite Seattle craft show is carefully curated and juried to ensure the best mix of crafts and arts, along with quality and originality. This bi-annual show features over 150 vendors excelling in the world of craft, art and design.