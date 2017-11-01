2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget Sound

Mike Gastineau:     Wilson's Impressive List Of Comeback Wins Grows Again Read More

CBS Local
It’s time for all the sights and smells of the holidays to descend on us! Head out to one of these fine arts and crafts festivals to get a jump on your holiday shopping and planning.

 

showimage 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget Sound31st Annual Holiday Craft Market
Friday and Saturday
November 3 and 4
Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm
Saturday 9:00am – 4:00pm
600 E. Smith Street
Kent, WA 98030

This juried show boasts 70 booths of handcrafted one-of-a-kind gifts. Besides free onsite parking, the free event offers festive, live entertainment and the ever popular Figgy Pudding Café and bake sale. Proceeds benefit the Kent Senior Activity Center. For more information about the Holiday Craft Market, call 253.856.5162.

 

dgabnrw22qpy8ztflwivibxk 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget SoundCharity Dance Project
Saturday, November 4
11:00am to 5:00pm
Marysville Performing Arts Centre
4101 78th Pl NE
Marysville, WA 98270

Come shop and help Charity Dance Project with their opening fundraiser for their 2018 season! A portion of the proceeds from this event will be used towards our donations for Summit Dog Assistance. Vendors include but are not limited to: Lularoe, Usborne Books, Gumballs and Glitz, Young Living Essential Oils, Perfectly Posh, It Works and more!

 

22154492 1504200576293520 4062192320408307680 n 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget SoundArtisans Holiday Fair
Saturday, November 11
10:00am to 5:00pm
Thomas Family Farm
9010 Marsh Road
Snohomish, WA 98296

The FREE Artisans Holiday Fair is back bigger and better for its third year. This years fair will feature over 75 artists and artists, plus food, face painting, and more. This is a 100% local event, that means every vendor is from, and every product is made, within Snohomish County and the surrounding area. The best part, IT’S FREE. So, bring your friends, bring your family, and bring your kiddos too. More importantly, come prepared to haul away loads of locally made goodies to give away as holiday gifts (don’t worry you can keep some for yourself too, we won’t tell).

 

bnwlogoblkforwebsite955x637 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget SoundBest of the Northwest Art and Fine Craft Show
All Weekend, November 10, 11, & 12
Friday : 12:00pm to 7:00pm
Saturday : 10:00am to 6:00pm
Sunday : 10:00am to 5:00pm
Hangar 30 @ Magnuson Park
6310 NE 74th St
Seattle, WA 98115
http://www.nwartalliance.com

Come celebrate the 29th annual fall Best of the Northwest Art and Fine Craft show. This will be the largest indoor art and fine craft event in Seattle for the start of your gift buying season. Over 250 artists selling their amazing hand crafted work — jewelry, designer clothing, paintings, works of glass, metal, wood and more. Wine tasting offered by boutique Washington wineries. Be inspired by art demonstrations, wandering musicians and other performing arts entertainment. Admission $8, children 12 and under FREE!

 

hometown holidays 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget SoundJingle and Mingle
Saturday, November 11
10:00am – 7:00pm
Historic Main Street
Sumner, WA 98390

Visit Sumner’s shops and restaurants for an old fashioned Hometown Holiday Celebration. Festive open houses with refreshments and holiday cheer while sidewalk carolers wander down Main Street singing to shoppers.

 

1a6d8bcb5e18ff6718ffee70dff8d387 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget SoundChick n’ Coop Crafts 2017 Holiday Bazaar
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
November 16, 17 and 18
10:00am to 6:00pm
Bothell Rental Hall
24323 Bothell Everett Highway
Bothell, WA 98021
http://www.chickncoopcrafts.com

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping at Chick n’ Coop Crafts 2017 Holiday Bazaar. Now 3 full days of fun, this annual holiday bazaar will connect Northwest handcrafters with shoppers looking for unique, quality handcrafted, one-of-a-kind, creations. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of CCC’s commitment to provide the widest variety of quality handcrafted gifts and more, at affordable prices.

 

santa not transparent 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget SoundHoliday Gift and Food Fair
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
November 17, 18 and 19
Friday and Saturday : 10:00am to 6:00pm
Sunday : 10:00am to 5:00pm
Kitsap Sun Pavilion @ Kitsap County Fairgrounds
1200 NW Fairgrounds Road
Bremerton, WA 98311
http://www.holidaygiftfair.com

Only the best artists and food exhibitors offering hand crafted holiday gift items. Potential exhibitors have been juried to guarantee a top-notch, quality, professional show.  Home to the largest handcrafted products and food items under one roof on the Kitsap Peninsula, this will the be the 30th annual fair.  Come enjoy the diverse and beautiful items that are for sale, just in time for the holidays!  Woodworking, paintings, framed photographs, decorative Christmas items, pottery, handmade jewelry, clothing, birdhouses, variety of handbags, children’s items and much more.  General Admission is $5, Military and Seniors are $4, and children under 12 are FREE. Bring a can of food for $1 off admission, OR a new toy to donate to Toys for Tots and enjoy FREE admission!

 

My Friends & More Holiday Bazaar

thinkstockphotos dv2031016 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget Sound

Saturday, November 18
10:00am – 5:00pm
IUOE Hall
18701 120th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
425.486.5864
http://www.craftybug.com

Come celebrate 18 years of community fun with fabulous local artisans! Santa arrives at 1:00! Parents, bring your camera for FREE photos with Santa! PETS WELCOME! Free admission, Free parking, Free refreshments, Free childrens craft and play area provided! Tour buses welcome! Full wheel chair and stroller access.

 

craft bazaar 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget SoundCamano Center Holiday Gift & Craft Bazaar
November 18
9:00am – 4:00pm
Schack Art Center
606 Arrowhead Road
Camano Island, WA 98282
http://www.schack.org/exhibits/holiday-show-2017

This well established event features over 50 vendors with one-of-a-kind gifts including pottery, wooden signs, soaps, lotions, holiday décor, jewelry, knit items, wooden bowls, fused glass and more! You can look forward to some of your favorite returning vendors and some new crafters that are coming for their first time. Shop our Bake Sale for special holiday cookies, pies, spiced nuts, cakes and other delicious treats then grab a bite to eat at our Holiday Café.

 

enda bardell 174 130 284x180 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget Sound2017 Holiday Art Show
November 16 – December 31
M – F : 10:00am – 6:00pm
Saturday : 10:00am to 5:00pm
Sunday : 12:00pm to 5:00pm
Schack Art Center
2921 Hoyt. Ave.
Everett, WA 98201
http://www.schack.org/exhibits/holiday-show-2017

The 2017 Holiday Art Show features 50 signatures members of the Northwest Watercolor Society, as well as glass and ceramics from regional artists.

 

2017 hilltop flier 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget SoundBellevue Hilltop Holiday Craft Show
November 29 – December 2
W – F : 10:00am – 8:00pm
Saturday : 10:00am to 5:00pm
Northwest Arts Center
9825 NE 24th Street
Bellevue, WA

The annual Hilltop Holiday Craft Show is back, featuring thousands of handmade works from more than 80 selected Northwest crafters. Admission is free and there’s plenty of parking.

 

97c488ea040a34f9b9c8c5abc7bca389 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget SoundAnnual Holiday Bazaar
December 2
9:00am – 3:00pm
Skyline High School
1122 228th Ave SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
http://www.facebook.com/SkylineHolidayBazaar/

The Skyline Holiday Bazaar is a festive holiday shopping visit with local artisans and crafters. Each year the event is held at Skyline High School. In addition to local artisans and crafters, there will also be a bake sale, musical performances by students and a raffle drawing with many, many wonderful gifts to choose from.

 

ucuwinter2017 2017 Holiday Bazaars In Puget SoundUrban Craft Uprising 2017 Winter Show
Saturday and Sunday
December 2 and 3
10:00am to 5:00pm
Seattle Center Exhibition Hall
301 Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98109
http://www.business.facebook.com/events/1739715869402663/

Urban Craft Uprising is Seattle’s largest indie craft show! At UCU, now in its thirteenth year, fans can choose from a wide variety of hand-crafted goods, including clothing of all types, jewelry, gifts, bags, wallets, buttons, accessories, aprons, children’s goods, toys, housewares, furniture, paper goods, candles, kits, geekery, art, food, and much, much more. This favorite Seattle craft show is carefully curated and juried to ensure the best mix of crafts and arts, along with quality and originality.  This bi-annual show features over 150 vendors excelling in the world of craft, art and design.

