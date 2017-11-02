2 Killed, 1 Wounded In Shooting In Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and another wounded in a shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Thursday.
Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley says a man and a woman died near 5th Avenue and Battery Street. A third man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. She says all are in their mid-20s and had gunshot wounds.
Seattle Police said witnesses told detectives that two groups of people were in an altercation shortly before shots were fired at about 12:30 a.m. Suspects ran from the scene.
Police did not immediately provide other details.