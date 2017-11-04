T-Birds Fall In Overtime To Tigers

MEDICINE HAT, AB, November 4, 2017 — The Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 in overtime Saturday night at the Canalta Centre in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Mark Rassell scored 11 seconds into overtime to give the Tigers the win.

This game was the T-Birds final game of a six-game road trip through the Central Division. The T-Birds were 4-1-1-0 on the trip and got nine of a possible 12 points.

Medicine Hat (10-6-0-0) went in front 1-0 on a power-play goal by Dave Chyzowski at 9:59 of the first period. Gary Haden and Hayden Ostir had the assists.

Seattle outshot Medicine Hat 9-7 in the first period.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead 1:26 into the second period on a goal from Hayden Ostir. Rassell had the only assist.

Seattle (9-5-1-1) cut the Tigers lead to one goal at 9:48 of the second. Nolan Volcan carried the puck up the ice from the Seattle zone and passed it to Blake Bargar on the right wing. Bargar skated into the right circle and put a hard wrist shot on goal that beat Medicine Hat goalie Michael Bullion over the glove.

Bullion and Cade McNelly collided trying to play the puck in the slot at 15:03 of the second. McNelly was called for interference and Bullion left the ice with the Tigers’ trainer. Jordan Hollett replaced Bullion, who had 20 saves on 21 shots.

The T-Birds outshot the Tigers 13-8 in the second period and led 22-15 in shots after 40 minutes.

Medicine Hat took a 3-1 lead at 9:45 of the third period on a goal from Rassell. Ostir had the only assist.

The T-Birds cut the Tigers lead to one at 11:15 of the third on Turner Ottenbreit’s second goal of the season. The puck popped out a scramble in front of the Tigers net to Tyson Terretta at the right point. Terretta crossed the puck to Ottenbreit at the left post. Ottenbreit took a slap shot with traffic in front of Hollett. Ottenbreit’s shot beat the goalie on the glove side. Terretta’s assist was his first point as a T-Bird.

The T-Birds were pressing late for a tying goal and pulled goalie Liam Hughes 1:53 left in the period. Ottenbreit tied the game 3-3 at 18:18 with a slap shot with the extra attacker on the ice. Sami Moilanen had the puck to the right of the net and swept it on net. The puck went through the crease and up the left boards to Ottenbreit. Ottenbreit crossed the puck to Austin Strand at the right point and Strand sent it right back to the left point. Ottenbreit had a lot of room and skated into the left circle. His slap shot beat Hollett over the blocker for his third goal of the season. Strand’s assist extended his point streak to seven games.

The T-Birds outshot the Tigers 14-11 in the third period and 36-27 in the game.

Hughes had 23 saves on 27 shots and his record is now 4-2-1-0.

Hollett improved his record to 6-3-0-0 by making 13 saves on 15 shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 8 (Haden, Ostir), 9:59 (pp). Penalties – Neuls, Sea (roughing), 5:38. McNelly, Sea (cross checking), 8:44. Katzalay, Sea (tripping), 13:59. Gally, MH (interference), 15:52.

Second period – 2, Medicine Hat, Ostir 5 (Rassell), 1:26. 3, Seattle, Bargar 3 (Volcan), 9:48. Penalties – Quenneville, MH (roughing), 12:22. McNelly, Sea (goaltender interference), 15:03. Hollett, MH (delay of game-served by Ostir), 16:08.

Third period – 3, Medicine Hat, Rassell 13 (Ostir, Hamblin), 9:45. 5, Seattle, Ottenbreit 2 (Terretta, Hamaliuk), 11:15. 6, Seattle, Ottenbreit 3 (Strand, Moilanen), 18:18. Penalties – Rubins, MH (high sticking), 4:42. Hamblin, MH (tripping), 12:01.

Overtime – 7, Medicine Hat, Rassell 14 (Hamblin, Quenneville), :11. Penalties – No penalties.

Shots on goal – Seattle 9-13-14-0 36, Medicine Hat 7-8-11-1 27. Goalies – Seattle, Hughes 27 shots-23 saves (4-2-1-0); Medicine Hat, Bullion 21-20, Hollett 15-13 (6-3-0-0). Power plays – Seattle 0-5; Medicine Hat 1-4. A – 3,182. Referees – Jason Bourdon, Reagan Vetter. Linesmen – Darren Holeha, Greg Sarauer.