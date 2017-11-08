Alleged Bank Robber Caught After Stopping For TV Interview

CBS Local — An alleged bank robber in Georgia learned a hard lesson after being arrested by police: if you rob a bank, don’t go outside and volunteer to do a television interview.

Police in Lawrenceville, Georgia say Eric Rivers is the man they’ve been looking for in connection with five attempted bank robberies, two of which were reportedly successful. Officers say Rivers was caught after he stopped to talk to a CBS46 television reporter about the traffic in the Lawrenceville area. Rivers had allegedly just robbed another local bank and was spotted by employees heading towards the reporter’s news truck on Nov. 7.

“I think you caught him off guard. I think you surprised him,” said Detective Scott Pendergrass told CBS46. Before the interview started filming, Rivers reportedly told reporter Ashley Thompson he wanted to take off his du-rag and hat. Rivers was seen on surveillance cameras wearing those exact items he removed before his “15 minutes of fame.”

Detectives contacted the reporter about who she just interviewed and matched Rivers to the bank camera images. The robbery suspect was taken into custody later that same day.

For what it’s worth, Rivers told the reporter that the northern Georgia county could definitely benefit from Atlanta’s mass transportation system being added to the area. “Gwinnett County doesn’t really have it’s own transportation, so MARTA coming out here will really help out a lot,” the talkative suspect said before his arrest.

