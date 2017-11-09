Judge: Lawsuit Over Young Immigrant’s Arrest Can Go Forward

Judge: Lawsuit Over Young Immigrant's Arrest Can Go ForwardA federal judge in Seattle says a lawsuit by a Mexican man who was arrested in February, despite his participation in a program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children, can go forward.

Seattle Elects First Woman Mayor In Nearly A CenturyThe booming liberal city of Seattle will get its first woman mayor since the 1920s after former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan defeated urban planner Cary Moon for the office left open by a sex abuse scandal.

Washington Democrats Win Key State Senate RaceWashington Democrats have won a key state Senate race that puts them back in charge of both legislative chambers for the first time in five years.