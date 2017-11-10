Americans Shut Out T-Birds

KENT, November 10, 2017 — The Seattle Thunderbirds put 43 shots on goal Friday night at the accesso ShoWare Center and Tri-City Americans goalie Beck Warm stopped them all to lead his team to a 4-0 victory.

The T-Birds play the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday at accesso ShoWare Center at 7:05pm. The game is the T-Birds Military Appreciation Night. The T-Birds will wear special Military themed jerseys for this game. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the second intermission with the fund raised going to support military charities.

The T-Birds had 18 shots in the first period, eight shots in the second period and 17 shots in the third period. The 43 shots is a season high for the T-Birds.

Tri-City (12-4-2-0) took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Nolan Yaremko at 12:56 of the first period. Anthony Bishop and Dylan Coghlan had the assists.

Seattle outshot Tri-City 18-5 in the first period.

The Americans took a 2-0 lead at 3:49 of the second period on a goal by Carson Focht.

Tri-City then went in front 4-0 on two goals from Dylan Coghlan who scored at 5:01 and 6:59 of the second.

Seattle (9-6-1-1) held a 26-22 advantage in shots after two periods. The Americans outshot the T-Birds 17-8 in the second period.

The T-Birds finished the game with a 43-26 advantage in shots.

Seattle goalie Matt Berlin had 22 saves on 26 shots and his record is now 5-4-1-0.

Warm’s record is now 6-2-0-0.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Tri-City, Yaremko 5 (Bishop, Coghlan), 12:56 (pp). Penalties – James, Tri (high-sticking), :40. Geekie, Tri (slashing), 6:47. James, Tri (slashing), 8:24. Ottenbreit, Sea (slashing), 10:58.

Second period – 2, Tri-City, Focht 2 (Rasmussen, Krebs), 3:49. 3, Tri-City, Coghlan 5 (Sawchuk, Clayton), 5:01. 4, Tri-City, Coghlan 6 (Rasmussen), 6:59. Penalties – Wedman, Sea (roughing), 9:35. Bargar, Sea (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:35. Focht, Tri (roughing), 9:35. Olson, Tri (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:35. Ottenbreit, Sea (major-fighting), 12:51. Clayton, Tri (major-fighting), 12:51. Valimaki, Tri (cross checking), 17:56. Wedman, Sea (roughing), 18:06. Hamaliuk, Sea (goaltender interference), 18:06. Bishop, Tri (roughing), 18:06.

Third period – No scoring. Penalties – Neuls, Sea (slashing), 6:44. Bishop, Sea (slashing), 7:38. Olson, Tri (slashing), 11:14. Malukhin, Sea (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:13.

Shots on goal – Seattle 18-8-17 43, Tri-City 5-17-4 26. Goalies – Seattle, Berlin 26 shots-22 saves (5-4-0-1); Tri-City, Warm 43-43 (6-2-0-0). Power plays – Seattle 0-6; Tri-City 1-4. A – 4,143. Referees – Bryan Bourdon, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen – Michael Ellis, Mark Heier.