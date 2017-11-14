Raiders Navigate Past T-Birds

KENT, November 14, 2017 — The Prince Albert Raiders defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-4 in a Directors Mortgage 2-for-Tuesday game tonight at the accesso ShoWare Center.

The T-Birds have a home-and-home series with the Everett Silvertips this weekend. They are in Everett Friday for a game at 7:35pm at Xfinity Arena.

They host the Silvertips on Saturday at 7:05pm at accesso ShoWare Center.

Prince Albert (9-7-3-0) took a 1-0 lead at 5:11 of the first period on a goal from Spencer Moe. Brett Leason and Justin Nachbaur had the assists.

Seattle (9-8-1-1) tied the game 1-1 on a five-on-three power-play goal by Austin Strand at 9:45 of the first. Noah Philp had the puck to the left of the Raiders net. Philp passed puck to Strand in the left circle. Strand beat Prince George goalie Ian Scott with a wrist shot over the glove. Donovan Neuls had the second assist on Strand’s 10th goal of the season.

The Raiders took a 2-1 lead on an unassisted shorthanded goal by Brett Leason at 9:31 of the first.

Prince Albert made it a 3-1 game at the 12-minute mark of the first on a goal from Parker Kelly. Cole Fonstand had the only assist.

The T-Birds cut the Raiders lead to 3-2 at 14:53 of the first on a five-on-three power-play goal. Reece Harsch crossed the puck from the left point to Zack Andrusiak in the right circle. Andrusiak skated at Scott and beat the goalie with a snap shot under the left arm for his eighth goal of the season. Philp had the second assist.

Seattle outshot Prince Albert 16-11 in the first period.

Turner Ottenbreit tied the game 3-3 40 seconds into the second period with a shorthanded goal. Nolan Volcan got to a loose puck in the neutral zone and skated down the left wing. Volcan dropped the puck for Ottenbreit at the top of the left circle. Ottenbreit took a slap shot that beat Scott over the glove for his fourth goal of the season.

The T-Birds took a 4-3 lead at 14:14 of the second on Jarret Tyszka’s first goal of the season. Volcan sent the puck form the left corner to Tyszka at center ice. Tyszka had to go to one knee and extend his stick to keep the puck in the zone. After he got control of the puck Tyszka skated down the right boards and at the bottom of the circle cut towards the Prince Albert net. Tyszka beat Scott low on the stick side from in close.

The Raiders outshot the T-Birds 7-6 in the second period. The T-Birds had a 22-18 advantage in shots after two periods.

Prince Albert tied the game 4-4 16 seconds into the third period on a goal from Curtis Miske. Jordy Stallard and Devon Skoleski had assists on the goal.

The Raiders took a 5-4 lead at 14:48 of the third on a goal by Jordy Stallard. Miske had the only assist.

With Seattle goalie Matt Berlin pulled for an extra attacker the Raiders were called for tripping penalty with 44 seconds left in the game. The T-Birds called a timeout to set up their six-on-four power play. Miske intercepted a point-to-point pass to create a breakaway. Miske put the puck in the empty net to secure the win for the Raiders.

Berlin had 26 saves on 31 shots and his record is now 5-5-0-1.

Scott had 26 saves on 30 shots and his record is now 6-2-0-0.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Prince Albert, Moe 4 (Leason, Nachbaur), 5:11. 2, Seattle, Strand 10 (Philp, Neuls), 8:27 (pp). 3, Prince Albert, Leason 3, 9:31. 4, Prince Albert, Kelly 11 (Fonstand), 12:00. 5, Seattle, Andrusiak 8 (Harsch, Philp), 14:53 (pp). Penalties – Tyszka, Sea (interference), 1:46. Nachbaur, PA (tripping), 8:09. Montgomery, PA (delay of game), 8:14. Jerome, PA (hooking), 13:18. Montgomery, PA (closing hand on puck), 13:21. Stallard, PA (slashing), 17:52. Hamaliuk, Sea (high-sticking), 18:56.

Second period – 6, Seattle, Ottenbreit 4 (Volcan), :40. 7, Seattle, Tyszka 1 (Volcan), 14:14. Penalties – Kelly, PA (tripping), 3:44.

Third period – 8, Prince Albert, Miske 5 (Stallard, Skoleski), :16. 9, Prince Albert, Stallard 15 (Miske), 14:48. 10, Prince Albert, Miske 6, 19:25 (en). Penalties – Stallard, PA (tripping), :54. Hyman, Sea (interference), 4:06. Bargar, Sea (interference), 7:32. Kelly, PA (tripping), 19:16.

Shots on goal – Seattle 16-6-8 30, Prince Albert 11-7-14 32. Goalies – Seattle, Berlin 31 shots-26 saves (5-5-0-1); Prince Albert, Scott 30-26 (6-2-0-0). Power plays – Seattle 2-8; Prince Albert 0-4. A – 4,526. Referees – Troy Paterson, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen – Adam Brastad, Bradley Parker.