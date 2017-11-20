5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad

Seattle offers many places worth visiting, and crossing off a bucket list. It’s rich history is woven through-out the modern city through tours, cruises, and simple exploration. These destinations are perfect for the day adventure, weekend escape, or week long staycation. The city is steeped in Native American culture, sculpted by the tides of Puget Sound, and influenced by its rainy weather. Adventure awaits in the 2 local mountain ranges, boating Puget Sound, or flying in a hot air balloon. The 1962 World’s Fair influenced the city vision through its futuristic architecture. The different cultures mingle to create Seattle culture. There is plenty to add, experience, and check off a life bucket list.

Tillicum Village

Blake Island

Port Orchard, WA 98366

(206) 623-1445

www.parks.state.wa.us

Tillicum Village is located on Blake Island, and tours leave from the Seattle waterfront. The village is a coastal Native American longhouse, where visitors enjoy a traditional smoke salmon meal, story-telling and dancing. The show is the culture of the local tribes coming to life in a traditional long house. The traditional masks are used during the show, and it is done by firelight. This is an amazing experience for all ages, and worth the trip. The cruise to Blake Island is through Argosy Cruises. The island is a state park, and there are many trails through out the island. The island can be visited by private boat.

Seattle Underground

614 1st Ave.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 682-4646

www.undergroundtour.com

The Seattle Underground tour shows a glimpse of Seattle history. Originally, Seattle was built on a marshy area, and the rain made the streets turn into mud pits. Stories indicate that the mud could swallow small dogs and children. The big fire in 1889 changed the city. It burned the wooden buildings to the ground, and changed the building code. The city changed to building with brick, and decided to raise the street level to its current level. Beneath the current streets lies the old city, and basements of the historic buildings. The tour highlights a portion of the underground.

Pike Place Market

Pike Street and Pike Place

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 682-7453

www.pikeplacemarket.org

Pike Place Market is the oldest farmer’s market in the area. It first opened in 1907, and sits on the land once owned by Chief Sealth’s (Seattle) daughter known to locals as Princess. The market is home to local fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, artists, small shops, and the famous fish market. From the cobble stone street in front of the east side of the market to the neon sign, the market is steeped in Seattle history, and is over a century old. It is an amazing blend of old and new, and is a market hub for downtown Seattle.

Seattle Art Museum

1300 1st Ave.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 654-3100

www.seattleartmuseum.org

The Seattle Art Museum curates world-class shows, and has an amazing collection of artwork. The museum originally established in 1933, and was located at the current Asian Art Museum on Capitol Hill. Currently, the art museum is located in 3 locations. The main art museum is on 1st Ave. downtown. The Asian museum is located at Volunteer park on Capitol Hill. The sculpture park is located along the Seattle waterfront off of Western Ave. The main museum shows from its permanent collection and special exhibits. Its art collection is over 24,000 pieces. The museum continues to contribute to the culture of Seattle and the surrounding areas.

Seattle Center

305 Harrison St.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 684-7200

www.seattlecenter.com

The Seattle Center was originally build for the 1962 World Fair. It was the culmination of what the future might look like. The Space Needle offers an amazing 360 degree view of the city, sound, and surrounding mountain ranges. The Pacific Science Center offers an insight into science. It’s futuristic look was designed for the World Fair, and still is functional today. It is a great place to explore new ideas, view a movie at the OMNI Dome, and see a bit of architectural history. The Center House offers places to eat, shops, and other activities. The Mono-Rail is also from the era of the World Fair. It still travels from the center to downtown Seattle. Other buildings from the world fair include the Key Arena (Coliseum), the Opera House, and the International Fountain. New arrivals include the Chihuly Garden & Glass Museum and The Museum of Pop Culture.

