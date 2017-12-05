Best Holiday Markets In Seattle

By Jeffrey Totey

This year, in addition to shopping online and visiting your local mall, plan for one or two of these fun holiday events to help you with your Christmas shopping. Most offer one-of-a kind items with many being created right here in our own backyard. While you shop, you can enjoy music, food and a festive atmosphere too. Just don’t forget to stop at the ATM on the way there and wear supportive walking shoes!

CookieFest

Seattle Center’s Armory Loft

305 Harrison St.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 526-7944

www.seattlemilkfund.org

Date: Dec. 9, 2017 at 11 a.m.

When in doubt on what to give you this year, always go for the cookies. Presented by the Seattle Milk Fund (which provides child care grants and family support to low-income, full-time students of local colleges and universities), CookieFest brings together some of Seattle’s best bakers’ cookies all under one roof donating thousands of their wares. Previous and bakeries have included Schwartz Brothers, Tom Douglas Restaurants, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and Seattle’s Own Shortbread.

Native Art Mart

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Discover Park

5011 Bernie Whitebear Way

Seattle, WA 98199

(206) 285-4425

www.unitedindians.org

Date: Dec. 9 and 17, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many tribes and art forms will be represented at this year’s Native Art Mart including clothing, jewelry, woodworking, drums, art prints and more. The Daybreak Star Cultural Center will also be offering a salmon lunch and Indian tacos for purchase along with live entertainment. Not only will you be supporting native artisans and craftsmen, but you’ll also be supporting the Cultural Center’s Elder program as well.

Holiday Party and Barter Fair

Amazing Grace Fellowship Hall

2007 NW 61st St.

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 701-7000

www.sustainableballard.org

Date: Dec. 10, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sustainable Ballard is hosting a unique alternative to the commercial holiday gift buying experience with its Holiday Party and Barter Fair. Enjoy food, drinks and live music while you barter! What do you make or can do that can be bartered? Suggestions include making jam, baked goods, beer, jewelry, knitting, pottery, crafts, fine art and services like dog-walking, babysitting, cooking, massages, etc.

Art Under $100

Seattle Design Center

5701 6th Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98108

www.southparkarts.org

Date: Dec. 16, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Art Under $100 is a community-based art experience that features over 60 local artists offering some of their best work for prices “real people” can afford. This year’s event features paintings, glasswork, fabric art, ceramics, jewelry and a bunch more. This is a big event that includes a live DJ, food trucks, an all-ages art lab and a raffle. Admission is free, but if you feel like splurging, come an hour early and donate $20 to South Park Arts to enjoy champagne, chocolates and “first dibs” on the art you really want.

Renegade Craft Holiday Fair

Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park

6310 NE 74th St.

Seattle, WA 98115

www.renegadecraft.com/fairs/seattle-holiday

Date: Dec. 16 and 17, 2017 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

Over 200 makers, artisans, crafters, etc. will be on hand at this year’s Renegade Craft Holiday Fair which is described as a “celebration of creative spirit and for each Fair gathers emergent and seasoned independent makers alike.” Also on hand will be DIY workshops, food and beverages, festive music and perhaps a few surprises too.

