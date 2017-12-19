By Karen Ulvestad

Seattlelites know how to celebrate New Year’s Eve with parties that celebrate the out-going and incoming year. There are many local restaurants that offer catering for these types of events, whether in-house or at an outside location. It’s easy to find fare that is tasty, and gives time to celebrate instead of cook.

Wild Ginger

1401 Third Ave.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 623-4450

www.wildginger.net

The Wild Ginger is located in Seattle, and offers authentic south eastern Asian cuisine. The restaurant opened in 1989, and has become one of the top Asian cuisine restaurants in the greater Seattle area. They offer both in-house and take out event catering options for their clientele, and create amazing menus for these events. This restaurant is found in 2 locations. One is in Seattle, the other is located in Bellevue on the east side of Lake Washington.

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin

Edmonds, WA 98026

(425) 967-7267

www.bardojo.com

Bar Dojo is a small, locally owned restaurant located just north of Seattle in Edmonds. This is an Asian inspired restaurant, that takes Asian cuisine and adds a modern touch. The food is made from high-quality, fresh local ingredients with attention given to the details. They use wild fish, sustainable meats, and organic tofu in their menu items. Their adult beverages are given the same attention to detail, as the entrees. Whether it is an amazing dining experience or catering for an event, the restaurant gives their clientele the best.

Ray’s Boathouse

6049 Seaview Ave. N.W.

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 789-3770

www.rays.com

Ray’s Boathouse is located between Shilshole and Ballard, along the waterfront. It is known for its amazing food and great customer service. Ray’s offers both in-house and take out event catering. The food is high-quality and tastes delicious. The restaurant offers all aspects of catering to their clientele. All the food dishes are created from high-quality, local ingredients, and crafted in the kitchen to reveal amazing flavor. Ray’s is an iconic Seattle restaurant, known for its amazing cuisine and customer service.

Lombardi’s

19409 Bothell-Eveett Highway

Mill Creek, WA 98012

(425) 892-9231

www.lombardisitalian.com

Lombardi’s started in Seattle, and is now located just north of the city in Mill Creek. It is a family owned authentic Italian restaurant. The food reflects its true inspiration, the amazing cuisine of northern Italy. The food is made from scratch, with the pasta and olive oil coming from Italy. They offer several different levels of catering, from full-service to just the food to-go. The staff works with their clientele to assure the best possible food and experience for their clients.

Salt & Iron

321 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

(425) 361-1112

www.saltniron.com

Salt & Iron is located in downtown Edmonds, just north of Seattle. This small, locally-owned restaurant offers American cuisine. They create their entrees from fresh, local ingredients. The menu items include fresh oysters, steaks, and other American entrees. This restaurant is newer to the region, and they are offering amazing food in a comfortable dining area. Their bar is filled with hand-crafted adult drink options. They offer catering for events through-out the year.

