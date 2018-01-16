By Karen Ulvestad

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day to maintain a healthy weight, and to maintain focus on tasks through-out the day. Seattle offers many options for healthy and nutritious breakfast options for Seattlelites. Many options are vegetarian or vegan, though there are restaurants that offer amazing Pacific Northwest influenced healthy cuisine. These restaurants focus on fresh ingredients, in-house preparation, and satisfying their customers’ palettes for great taste.

Silent Heart Nest

3508 Fremont Place N.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 633-5169

www.silenceheartnest.com

Silent Heart Nest is a vegetarian restaurant that serves healthy breakfast meals in the Fremont district of Seattle. The restaurant opened in 1986 in the University district, and moved to Fremont 2 years ago. The menu items consists of all meatless items, many gluten-free options, and egg entrees. Many of the menu items can be made vegan, and all “meat” options are made from soy. The restaurant is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch.

Bounty Kitchen

7 Boston St.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 695-2017

www.bountykitchenseattle.com

Bounty Kitchen focuses their menu around fresh, organic ingredients, and all menu items are made in-house. This restaurant is located on Queen Anne. Their brunch menu is served all day, and includes many gluten-free options. The specialty of this restaurant is great tasting food through using old-fashioned cooking techniques, blending flavors, and creating nourishing meals. The restaurant is open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Sunlight Cafe

6403 Roosevelt Way N.E.

Seattle, WA 98115

(206) 522-9060

www.sunlightcafevegetarian.com

The Sunlight Cafe uses only organic ingredients to create their amazing vegetarian / vegan cuisine. The restaurant is the oldest vegetarian restaurant in Seattle, opening in 1976. The food focus is on freshly made with the best ingredients available. Their food does not include any processed ingredients, including white sugar, white rice, and white flour. The idea is to create healthy, nutritious, and affordable food for their patrons. Many options are gluten free, or can be made vegan. The restaurant is open 7 days a week, and wi-fi is available.

Bacco Cafe

86 Pine St.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 443-5443

www.baccocafe.com

Bacco Cafe is truly a Pacific Northwest gem located at the Pike Place Market. Their food is focused on local foods, such as salmon and dungness crab. The food is filled with Seattlelites favorite flavors, and crafted into an amazing blending of flavors. The breakfast menu includes salmon benedict, dungness crab omelette, and breakfast burritos. The restaurant is open 7 days a week.

Fit Bar Superfood Cafe

2222 California Ave. S.W.

Seattle, WA 98116

(206) 420-7197

www.fitbarcafe.com

Fit Bar Superfood Cafe focuses their menu around the superfoods acai and pitaya. This is the place to find nutrition filled smoothies and bowls. Their menu items focus on nutrition, and the healing properties of superfoods. They blend ancient traditional foods into a modern cuisine, to bring a healthy menu to their patrons. This restaurant is open 7 days a week. There is a second location on the east side. It is located in Renton.

