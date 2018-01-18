Seattle
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
CW 11
KSTW is Seattle’s home for The CW Network! The CW is the best place to find today’s great new shows, including hit shows like The Vampire Diaries, Ringer, The Secret Circle, Hart of Dixie, 90210, Supernatural, Nikita, America’s Next Top Model, and Gossip Girl. You’re free to laugh: we also offer fun syndicated fare, featuring iconic shows like Seinfeld, The King […]
Facebook
Twitter
Home
Sports
All Sports
NCAAF
Featured Sports
Championship Picks: Who's Moving On To Super Bowl LII?
CBS Local Sports talent from across the country looks at the Championship match-ups. Who are our NFL experts picking this week?
Brandon Marshall On Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship
INSIDE THE NFL guest analyst Brandon Marshall weighed in on this weekend's NFC Championship game between the Vikings and Eagles.
Latest NBA Power Rankings
Warriors keep winning and keep the top spot in this week's NBA Power Rankings. How is your team doing?
Latest Galleries
Falk throws 3 TDs, No. 19 Washington State beats Utah 33-25
Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns and No. 19 Washington State beat Utah 33-25 on Saturday.
Love's 3 TDs lead Stanford past No. 9 Washington 30-22
Love showed he had plenty left in the latest signature performance in his campaign for the Heisman Trophy.
News
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Traffic
CBSN Live
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Healthy Breakfasts In Seattle
A healthy breakfast gives a great start to the day. Proper nutrition gives the body the nutrients and calories it requires to maintain a healthy body weight and maintain focus through-out the day. Seattle is a great place to find a breakfast venue that caters to vegetarians, vegans, dietary-restricted, or balanced diet eaters.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Seattle
While many of us refuse to take a lunch break insisting on getting more work done at our desks, we need to realize that we can and should break for lunch knowing full well that our work will still be there when we return.
See
Best Holiday Markets In Seattle
This year, in addition to shopping online and visiting your local mall, plan for one or two of these fun holiday events to help you with your Christmas shopping.
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Seattle
Looking for adventure? Seattle is brimming with amazing places to visit for locals and visitors.
Play
This Holiday, Take A Holiday In Seattle
Have a fun-filled holiday season by checking out these five can't-miss Seattle holiday events.
5 Awesome Spots For Your Seattle Adventure
True adventures in and around Seattle continue as three teams get started on the next discovery round of The Emerald Race.
CW 11
More
Travel
Take A Trip Back In Time To See The Beatles
In the English city where they were born and rose to fame, tourists can take a trip back in time to meet "The Beatles."
Best Tropical Destinations For Travelers On A Budget
A closer look at five of the best tropical or subtropical destinations in the world for the budget-minded traveler.
Guide To The 2018 Winter Olympics
Pyeongchang is a small city in the mountains of South Korea, host to the XXIII Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 9-25, 2018. Tickets and accommodation packages are on sale, exclusive of airfare, through the official U.S. reseller.
Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.
Best Places For Ice Fishing In The US
As much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.
More
Events
Championship Picks: Who’s Moving On To Super Bowl LII?
January 18, 2018 at 6:39 am
Filed Under:
AFC Championship
,
Expert Picks
,
NFC Championship
,
NFL
More From CBS Seattle
Weather
Download The App
Watch CBSN Live
Listen Live
Listen
The New 94.1 KMPS
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com