SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos has inaugurated his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle.

“The Spheres” domed structure that opened Monday is the newest headquarters building for the online retail behemoth.

Bezos and his wife were on hand to celebrate Amazon’s Amazon-esque rainforest conservatory that is home to more than 40,000 plants from 50 countries on five continents.

The status of the new Seattle landmark is being compared to the city’s iconic Space Needle, though tourists shouldn’t expect unfettered access.

It’s first and foremost a corporate workspace.

Even employees for now must make reservations to get into the selfie-worthy spot.

The four-story structure from the outside looks like three connected glass orbs planted into the ground resembling a caterpillar shape.

