By Jeffrey Totey



You’ve been to enough art fairs to know what you like and wish you knew how to create some of that stuff. Why wait any longer? This is your year. Below are five of the best places in Seattle to try your hand at mosaics, painting, paper crafts, fusing glass, ceramics and more.

Seattle Mosaic Arts

1325 North 46th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 402-6642

www.seattlemosaicarts.com

Seattle Mosaic Arts likes to describe their studio as a “space to design, space to get messy and space to be in community as you work.” You’ll find hundreds of ceramic tiles in just about every color and size, basic tools and supplies as well as classes that fit your experience from beginner to expert. You can work at your own pace with one-on-one instruction or take a class with other budding artisans. Classes are usually geared for adults but kids age 12 and over are welcomed with an adult.

Canvas

3418 Fremont Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98103

(425) 822-2266

www.canvaskirkland.com

The process here is simple: class attendees are guided through replicated a session’s featured painting with step-by-step instruction while you sip wine, beer, hard cider or a non-alcoholic beverage. Classes run about two and half hours long and whether you are completely new at painting or consider yourself a maestro with a brush, chances are good that you’ll like what you finish up with. Classes range from $25-$45 depending on the session time and painting involved. Classes are for adults age 21 and older only.

Impress Rubber Stamps

2621 N.E. Village Lane

Seattle, WA 98105

(206) 526-5818

impresscardsandcrafts.com

Since 1987, Impress Rubber Stamps has provided the tools and inspiration needed to do a variety of paper craft projects. Types of classes available include introduction to alcohol inks, greeting card creation, pointed brush lettering, die cutting, watercolor techniques, origami, picture frames and much more. Projects run from really simple to pretty complex.

Glazed & Amazed

514 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

(425) 673-5474

glazedandamazed.com

Located in downtown Edmonds, Glazed & Amazed is a paint-your-own-pottery, fuse-your-own-glass and paint-your-own-canvas shop that offers tons of supplies and classes all week long. Canvas classes feature pouring acrylics, resins and inks on a 16” x 20” canvas. A variety of glass fusion classes are available that range from simple to difficult. As for ceramic painting, just stop on by and the shop’s crew will assist you with the tips and tricks you need to make an outstanding piece.

Dahl Arts Ceramic and Pottery Studio

7712 N.E. 170th St.

Kenmore, WA 98028

(206) 495-5424

dahlartsstudio.com

Artist Dirk Dahl offers one-time experience potter’s wheel workshops for complete beginners who want to give the art form a try without making a longer commitment. The $49 class covers basic clay skills, working with a potter’s wheel and lots of hands-on creating. Of course, Dahl also offers classes for experience clay throwers as well that includes 25 lbs. of clay, free glazes and firing and ten hours of open studio time. The eight week sessions are $220.

