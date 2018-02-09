Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by Offers.com and AskMen, Washington consumers chose a box of chocolates as their top Valentine’s Day gift, followed by silver jewelry, a flower bouquet, diamond earrings, and Valentine’s lingerie.

However, keep underwear and alcohol out of your shopping cart. Washington shoppers chose these items as their least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

26% of Washington consumers start their Valentine’s Day shopping in early January to snag the best deals, while 12% say they wait until the week or day of Valentine’s Day to start shopping for their gifts.

To celebrate the holiday, 22% of Washington consumers say they will spend the night in, followed by a night on the town (6%). When it comes to favorite Valentine’s Day treats, Washington consumers prefer a box of chocolates (32%) and candy bars (16%).

Roses steal the show in Washington, with 70% of the state choosing roses as their favorite Valentine’s Day flower. But if you want to give a more unique gift this year, consider daisies (19%) or lilies (11%).

The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.

Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.