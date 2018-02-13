By Jeffrey Totey

While often what we see is an artist’s final product, being an artist is tough work. Those masterpieces that we adore are often the result of many previous tries. We all can’t be artists, but we can help celebrate them by buying their wares and financially supporting their causes. Here’s five great ways to do just that.

Seattle Art Source

666 S. King St.

Seattle, WA 98104

www.seattleartsource.com

Sarah Hurt created the Seattle Art Source as a place where artists and design professionals, architects and developers can connect. On her website she says that her vision is “to make original art easy to access and give local fine artists a supportive way to sell their work.” She does this by offering an online catalog of original artwork that is ready to leave the shop and a system in place that simplifies commissions. She insists that she has something for every project and budget. Come see the art In person Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all other days (except Sunday) “by chance or appointment.”

Northwest Wood Gallery

2111 1st Ave.

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 625-0542

www.nwwoodgallery.com

Since 1980, the Northwest Woodworkers Gallery’s mission has been to advance the craft of independent furniture design and construction. After outgrowing its space, the gallery moved to 4,000 square foot showroom in Belltown which displays beautiful furniture of all sorts created from wood. Over 200 regionally-based artisans are represented here and the gallery is available for anyone who appreciates such art. The gallery’s website also features many of these works as well and are available to purchase.

Northwest Art and Fine Craft Show

Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park

7400 Sand Point Way N.E.

Seattle, WA 98115

www.nwartalliance.org

Celebrating 30 years, the Norhwest Art Alliance presents its annual spring show March 24 and 25, 2018 at Hangar 30 located at Magnuson Park. As always, the event will feature more than 100 of the area’s best artisans. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, tickets for the show are $8 and include parking. Kids under the age of 12 get in free. Food trucks and espresso will be avaialable on site as well.

Schack Art Center

2921 Hoyt Ave.

Everett, WA 98201

(425) 259-5050

www.schack.org

Founded more than 42 years ago and named for John and Idamae Schack (in honor of their support of the city of Everett’s cultural institutions), the Schack Art Center is a place where artists and artist wanna-bes come together. The admission-free visual art place is a center of art where one can look at, learn about and create. Here you’ll find galleries featuring the work of international artists, local artists and up-and-coming artists. While all forms of art is celebrated here, the main show is the glassblowing station where someone is usually creating beatiful pieces of art any time the doors are open. Classes are available on a variety of art forms and availbe to kids, teens and adults. If you are an artist, you’ll appreciate that you can rent the glassblowing, flame and kiln studios as well. Finally, the Schack features a wide assortment of arts for sale in the gift shop as well.

GroWashington

3013 Colby Ave.

Everett, WA 98201

(425) 293-8880

www.growashington.com

Located near the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in downtown Everett, sits the GroWashington gift shop that features arts and crafts from artisans living in Snohomish County. You’ll find everything here from fine art, jewelry, clothing, pottery, glassware, paintings, stationary items and a lot more.

