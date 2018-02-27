By Karen Ulvestad

Seattle is known for its coffee. It started with Starbucks in the 1970’s, and now encompasses a wide array of independent roasters. These local coffee aficionados know the subtle notes of coffee beans, and how to blend them into tasty coffee beverages. Each applies their own, unique philosophies to their roasting methods. Other cafe’s use specific coffee blends that are unique to their business. It is easy to find an amazing cup of coffee in Seattle and the surrounding area.

Lighthouse Roasters

400 N. 43rd St.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 633-4775

www.lighthouseroasters.com

Lighthouse Roasters is located in the Phinney Ridge area of Seattle. This cafe offers well-balanced coffee in all their hand-crafted beverages. They roast their beans in vintage cast-iron roasters daily, using the freshest beans available. Their focus on coffee is similar to the focus a wine maker uses to make the finest wines. The focus on creating the best coffee, building a community atmosphere, and support local artists. The cafe is open 7 days a week until 7 p.m.

Cafe Louvre

210 5th Ave. S.

Edmonds, WA 98020

(425) 640-8188

www.cafelouvre.com

Cafe Louvre is located in downtown Edmonds. This locally owned and operated cafe is home to great coffee, and monthly art shows. The owners work behind the counter, and offer great customer service. The cafe offers free internet to customers, pastries, sandwiches, and is licensed to serve wine. The cafe is known locally for its hand-crafted coffee beverages, art, and as a venue for local musicians. They host special events through-out the year. Parking is on the street, and the cafe is open 7 days a week.

Slate Coffee Roasters

5413 6th Ave. N.W.

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 235-6564

www.slatecoffee.com

Slate Coffee Roasters is located in the Ballard district of Seattle. This is the original cafe, and maintains the neighborhood feel. They apply the philosophy of “exposure roasting” to their distinct coffee brand. This means that the beans are roasted long enough to enhance the natural flavor within the beans, and not a moment longer. These beans are used in all the coffee drinks hand-crafted by the cafe, and create amazing flavors in their lattes, mochas, and drip coffee. They focus on the “art” of the coffee. Other locations are at Pioneer Square and the University District. The Ballard cafe is open 7 days a week.

Related: Best Craft Coffee Spots In Seattle

Storyville Coffee

2128 Queen Anne Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 780-5777

www.storyville.com

Storyville Coffee is located on Queen Anne Hill, just north of downtown Seattle. Their coffee is roasted to perfection, and is considered on of the best in Seattle. The coffee is roasted on Bainbridge Island at the roasting studio. The cafe is warm and inviting to patrons, with a warm fire in the fireplace during the colder months. The menu includes lattes, mochas, other coffee drinks, and pastries. The chocolate for their mocha beverages is made in-house. The other 2 locations are in downtown Seattle. The cafe is open 7 days a week until 5 p.m.

Gourmet Latte

8762 Holman Road N.E.

Seattle, WA 98117

(206) 782-1535

www.gourmetlatte.com

Gourmet Latte started 21 years ago as a single coffee stand in Lynnwood. It’s success lent to several locations through-out Seattle and the surrounding area. Each location is a drive thru, and the baristas create tasty coffee drinks. The menu includes Marble Truffle Mochas, Lattes, regular Mochas, and other specialty drinks. Each drink comes with straws and/or chocolate covered coffee beans. They offer a small selection of pastries at each location. These stands are open 7 days a week, and close at 8 p.m.

Related: Best Iced Coffee In Seattle