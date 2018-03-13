By Jeffrey Totey

There’s no surprise to learn that St. Patrick’s Day is kind of a big deal in a place known as “The Emerald City” is there? And while everyone who is Irish is encouraged to participate, we don’t judge in Seattle. Anyone can be Irish for the day and partake in the fun whether it be the wearing of the green or sipping a big mug of green beer. You won’t find a bigger party than the one happening here.

Mayor’s Irish Week Proclamation Luncheon

The Ninety

408 Occidental Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 361-1713

www.eventbrite.com

This year’s Annual Irish Week Proclamation Luncheon will be held at The Ninety (across the street from the old F.X. McRory’s restaurant). Irish seniors and their spouses or significant others are invited to join Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other local dignitaries as they issue City, County and State proclamations of the Irish Week 2018 during the noon luncheon on Friday, March 16, 2018. Special guests include St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, the Honorary Grand Marshal, officials from Seattle’s Sister City of Galway, and other dignitaries. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased through Event Bright.

St. Patrick Comes To Town

The Ninety

408 Occidental Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 548-9859

Just as St. Patrick was brought to Ireland by Irish Pirates in 400 A.D., Seattle’s Pirates of the Emerald Isle will deliver the saint to the Emerald City on the shores of South Lake Union. Join the group leaving The Ninety at 5 p.m. for a short trip to Lake Union (near MOHAI) for the spectacle. Then, ride back for the Green Strip Laying event happening at 6:30 p.m. No admission fee and kids are welcomed to join in!

F5 St. Patrick’s Day Dash

Seattle Center

305 Harrison St.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 464-0826

www.stpatsdash.com

The St. Patrick’s Day Dash is Seattle’s largest single-distance run, walk, jog or crawl event that helps to benefit the Detlef Schrempf Foundation. In addition to the 5K race, there is also a 1K Leprechaun Lap for kids ages 10 and under. Prizes will be given to those with the best costumes and you can celebrate at the end in the beer garden. Entry fees vary depending on the type of t-shirt or pullover you’d like to run home with. Packet pick up begins at 6:30 a.m. For full information, visit the St. Patrick’s Day Dash website.

Related: Best Corned Beef and Cabbage in Seattle

46th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade<

King County Administration Building

500 5th Ave.

Seattle, WA 98104

www.irishclub.org/st-patricks-day-parade

The festivities begin on Saturday, March 17, 2018 with the Irish Flag Raising at the King County Administration Building with the Parade Grand Marshals at 12:20 p.m. Both Irish and the U.S. National Anthems will be played. Then the parade will proceed from Jefferson up 4th Avenue to Westlake Park. Participants are invited to ride the Monorail for free to the Seattle Center Armory for the closing ceremonies and Irish Festival. Seniors are invited to be a part of the parade by riding “The Duck” for free. Just be at the King County Administration Building by noon.

Irish Festival

Seattle Center Armory

305 Harrison St.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 684-7200

www.irishclub.org/irish-festival-seattle

Don’t miss the biggest event of the day at the Seattle Center Armory. Enjoy Irish music, singing, dancing, workshops, lectures, cultural displays, Irish art exhibits, children’s activities alongside Irish food and beverages on Saturday, March 17 and 18, 2018. You could even win a free vacation to Ireland. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday and like always, admission is free.

Related: 5 Irish Cocktail Recipes