The first batch of performers for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards™ have been announced and the bill is already stacked with a slew of country-music superstars!

Get ready for must-see performances from Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

Plus, Florida Georgia Line will be joined by pop bombshell Bebe Rexha to perform their chart-topping hit “Meant To Be” at Country Music’s Party of the Year®, which will be hosted by Reba McEntire and will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

READ: 53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards: The Complete List Of Nominee

Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, when they air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.