SEATTLE (AP/CBS) — An anonymous donor has given $10 million to the Seattle independent radio station KEXP. The donor, identified by only her first name, Suzanne, gave the money to the station before she died. The gift is believed to be among the largest bequests to a single public radio station in history.

Betsy Troutman, the station’s director of development, said the amount of the gift was “transformational.”

The bulk of the money will be placed in a longtime reserve and provide seed money for education programs. The money will also go toward the station’s digital-content strategy and improvements to radio programming.

Executive Director Tom Mara said the money gives the station some financial room and an ability to fund innovation.

The station moved into its new headquarters at Seattle Center in 2016.