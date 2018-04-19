Demonstrating strength, stability and depth across the schedule, CBS has announced the renewals of 11 more primetime series for the 2018-2019 season.

Combined with previously announced pickups, CBS has now renewed 17 series for next year, including its entire Tuesday and Friday night lineups.

Wednesday’s announced renewals featured the following shows: Blue Bloods, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, MacGyver, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Survivor, The Amazing Race, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.

Those shows join previously announced pickups that included The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, NCIS, Seal Team and S.W.A.T.

To date, the Network has renewed 12 of the top 20 scripted series; 12 series with 10+ million viewers (more than the other networks combined); and three of the top six most-watched freshman series (Young Sheldon, Seal Team and S.W.A.T.).