Esters Enoteca

3416 Fremont Ave N. (at 35th St.), Fremont

PHOTO: ALEXA T./YELP

Fast-casual wine bar Esters Enoteca takes its name from the aromatic, fruity compounds in wine. Offering tapas like pan-roasted olives and spicy squid with bacon, along with panini and bruschetta, the new arrival has a wide selection of wines plus a handful of cocktails and craft brews.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews, Esters Enoteca has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Siobhan Og Michael P., who reviewed Esters Enoteca on April 6, wrote, “A newly opened family business serving tapas, beer, wine (an amazing collection of bottles for sale), and alcohol. It seems to be hard for most restaurants these days not specializing in vegan meals to make interesting vegan options, but the chef has nailed it here.”

And Laverne M. said, “This is a gem! Interesting drinks, great wine list and excellent small bites.”

Esters Enoteca is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Browne Family Vineyards

411 First Ave S. (between King and Jackson streets), Pioneer Square

PHOTO: WENDY K./YELP

Only in the mood for wine? Browne Family Vineyards has you covered. The new tasting room comes courtesy of Andrew Browne, who was inspired to start the business as a tribute to his late grandfather. The business — with another tasting room in Walla Walla — pours 11 varietals of the vineyard’s Washington state wines. Although food isn’t available, the tasting room is next door to famed restaurants Il Terrazzo Carmine and Intermezzo Carmine.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Browne Family Vineyards has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Steve S., who reviewed Browne Family Vineyards on March 23, wrote, “Never been a fan of the pink wines, but Devon was a fabulous host and was able to open my eyes to the wonderful rose. The Cab Franc was fabulous and the service was outstanding.”

And Morgan N. said, “Stopped in on a weekday night. Beautiful and comfortable decor. The server was incredibly friendly and we thoroughly enjoyed our $10 tasting.”

Browne Family Vineyards is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

Nine Pies Pizzeria

3861 First Ave S. (at Andover Street), SoDo

PHOTO: SARA N./YELP

Grab a slice and a glass of wine at Nine Pies Pizzeria, which offers a diverse selection of wines and New York-style pies. Opened as a collaboration between Nine Hats Wine and Pizzeria 22 owner Cary Kemp, per Eater Seattle, the restaurant also offers calzones, marinated Italian olives and house-made meatballs.

Yelp users are generally positive about Nine Pies Pizzeria, which currently holds four stars out of 12 reviews on the site.

Yelper Ray P., who was one of the first users to visit Nine Pies Pizzeria on April 5, wrote, “Great pizza with great wine by the glass or bottle. Take your time and sit down with some friends and enjoy a great lunch or dinner.”

And Cris R. added, “This is the pizza and wine you can’t stop thinking about! We went to the tasting room first and experienced a variety of exceptional wines. Then we went to Nine Pies for dinner and the food was incredible. We can’t wait to go back for more — the pizza and antipasto plate were decadent.”

Nine Pies Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Mercato Stellina

2001 Western Ave., (near the Alaskan Way Viaduct), Pike Market

PHOTO: MERCATO STELLINA/YELP

Mercato Stellina, with another location in Bellevue, says it’s all about good wine and great pizza.” The house-made crust is topped with fine-cured meats and cooked in a brick oven. Pair your pie with an extensive list of Italian wines. More upscale than a traditional pizzeria, Mercato Stellina also serves a variety of pasta dishes and small plates like risotto balls with tomato-goat cheese fondue and ahi tuna with micro greens.

With a four-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp, Mercato Stellina has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Michelle M., who reviewed Mercato Stellina on April 13, wrote, “Amazing service, delicious selection of wine, home-made pasta and pizza! Environment is romantic, but can cater to meetings or just a foodie experience.”

Maggie T. noted, “Mercato Stellina was amazing all the way from my truffle/mushroom wood-fired pizza, to the staff and ambiance. I highly recommend coming into Mercato Stellina while enjoying the Pike Place Market or if you’re just looking for a great restaurant!”

Mercato Stellina is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday.

