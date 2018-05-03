HOLMDEL, NJ (CBS Local) – Police think they’ve caught a super pooper.

Kenilworth School Superintendent Thomas Tramaglini is accused of defecating on the Holmdel High School track and football field “on a daily basis.”

Coaches and staff had been finding human feces there for days. The school resource officer and staff were able to monitor the area and finally caught the mystery pooper in the act on April 30, according to police.

The superintendent of the nearby Brearley District faces lewdness, littering, and defecating in public charges.

The 42-year-old was immediately put on a paid leave of absence. The school superintendent reportedly makes nearly $150,000 annually. According to the Kenilworth Public Schools, an employee can only lose their pay if they are indicted or face tenure charges under New Jersey state law.

At this point, the motive for Tramaglini’s outdoor dumps is still unclear. Was it a personal grudge? Was it a professional conflict? Is he upset Brearley lost to Holmdel in last year’s football meeting? Tramaglini has not responded to reporter’s requests for comment.

[H/T CBS New York]