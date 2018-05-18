There’s nothing sweeter in the sport of golf than holing one out off the tee. It’s a rare occurrence that takes a combination of skill, luck and just the right bounces and every weekend warriors dreams of sinking one in their career. For 93-year-old Ben Bender, that moment came in the final round of a lifetime of playing golf.

According to the Zanesville Recorder, Bender hit the shot on the third hole of the Green Valley Golf Club in Zanesville, Ohio last month. In an interview with the paper, Bender gave credit to the man upstairs.

“I’d come close to some hole-in-ones, but this one was level on the green before it curved towards the hole and went in,” Bender said. “I was in awe watching it. I played a few more holes, but my hips were hurting and I had to stop. It seemed the Lord knew this was my last round so he gave me a hole-in-one.”

Bender, a Zanesville native, began playing golf at the age of 28 after buying his clubs and a bag from the manager of a shoeshine store for $50 and hasn’t stopped playing with friends and co-workers since. Now, after a 66-year career, he’s calling it quits with one final memorable moment.