Ryan Mayer

When wild animals get caught in the action at sporting events, there’s always a certain element of unpredictability that can lead to memorable moments. For a goose that was on the loose at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday night, that was certainly the case.

While the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers were waiting out a rain delay in the sixth inning of the game, a goose landed on the outfield grass. Members of the Tigers grounds crew then began unsuccessfully attempting to get the goose to fly away. Eventually, after a failed swat at the goose by Tigers center fielder Jacoby Jones, the goose decided it was time to take off. His flight out of the stadium wasn’t exactly smooth.

The goose hit the brakes a few seconds too late and ended up crashing into one of the scoreboards near the upper deck. The good news is that the goose was fine and the Tigers said that it had been released outside the stadium.

We've been informed the goose is healthy and has been released outside the ballpark. #RallyGoose — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 31, 2018

The Tigers were trailing in the sixth when the goose arrived, but then rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning. Detroit went on to win 6-1 and chalked up the victory to the goose, using the hashtag #RallyGoose after the win.