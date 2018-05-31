SYDNEY, Australia (CBSMiami/CBS Local) — A hotel valet had a lucky escape on Thursday when the luxury sports car he was parking ended up underneath another parked car outside a Sydney hotel.

The valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under a sports utility vehicle outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the city’s Darling Harbour, local media reported.

Emergency workers cut the valet driver out from the Porsche as a large crowd watched, according to local media.

Witness Jonathan Bayle told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he thought the incident was from a television show or a movie scene being shot.

The valet driver was not injured, local media reported.

“I saw the valet hit the car in front from a parked position,” said Jonathan Bouzaid, who watched events unfold and posted photos to Instagram.

I think the valet wasn’t aware of the power that you get when starting a Porsche,” he added. The luxurious Porsche Carrera can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in less than five seconds, according to the company’s website.

The incident’s being investigated, and the hotel is working with the owner of the car to settle insurance.