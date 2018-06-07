Report: Kaepernick's Legal Team Expected To Subpoena President Trump, VP Pence In Collusion CaseThe former quarterback's lawyers are reportedly looking to depose several members of the administration in their collusion case against the NFL.

Top-10: Best NBA Players to Come Out of SeattleOver the years, some incredible NBA players have come out of the Seattle area, but how do they stack up against each other in terms of talent and career numbers?

CM Punk Doubts He'll Wrestle Again, Not Completely Ruling It OutCM Punk, set to fight Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on Saturday, doubts he'll ever wrestle again for WWE, Ring Of Honor or any other promotion.

NBA Playoff Talk Turns To Trump And White House VisitsLeBron James knows for certain that this year's NBA champion, be it the Cavaliers or Warriors, will not visit the White House.

Best Father's Day Activities for Dads and Kids in Puget SoundHere are some fun family activities you can all do with Dad (and Grandpa) to help him celebrate his special day on Sunday, June 17!

World Cup Preview: How To Watch, When It Starts, FavoritesThe Americans won't be playing in the World Cup, but there's still plenty of good soccer to be watched in the coming weeks.

7 Professional Wrestlers Who Played NFL FootballProfessional wrestling and football have a lot in common. So it makes perfect sense that these former NFL players wound up in the wrestling ring.

Sixers President Of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo Resigns In Wake Of Burner Twitter Accounts ProbePhiladelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo has resigned amid an investigation into an alleged use of a variety of Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some Sixers players and fellow executives.

Luke Elvy On FedEx St. Jude Classic: 'Tests Every Part Of Your Game'CBS Sports' Luke Elvy looks at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, where defending champion, Daniel Berger, will be playing for a rare three-peat.

Will Stephen Curry Win NBA Finals MVP Award?The outstanding play of Steph Curry, who is averaging 31 points and shooting 50% from three, shouldn't be overshadowed by LeBron's efforts.