Best Craft Coffee Spots In Seattle

When it comes to coffee, Seattle is well-known for its larger coffee chains such as Starbuck’s and Seattle’s Best Coffee. But what you may not know about The Emerald City is that it’s also known for its craft coffee options, where your coffee is roasted on-site. Essentially by definition, craft coffee is coffee is that is hand-made, and Seattle is home to a few top spots where you can enjoy a freshly made cup of java, as well as a light breakfast and a friendly, laid-back atmosphere.

Seattle Coffee Works

107 Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 340-8867

www.seattlecoffeeworks.com From its modest beginnings in a t-shirt shop in 2006, Seattle Coffee Works has grown into two top-notch coffee roasting bars, with one location in Pike Place Market and the other in the Ballard neighborhood. Seattle Coffee Works near Pike Place features a coffee bar, a roastery and a yummy tasting room. It also has what’s called a “slow bar” where customers can sample and play with the delicious coffee. Try one of many single-origin coffees here, made with a Diedrich roaster and a locally made Trifecta machine.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

1115 12th Ave.

Seattle, WA 98122

(206) 323-1544

www.stumptowncoffee.com Stumptown Coffee Roasters came to Seattle in 2007 with its original roasting location being in Portland, Oregon. Stumptown now has two locations in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and its 12th Ave. location offers public tastings at 2 p.m. daily. Besides having an espresso bar, patrons can also enjoy cold craft coffee brews, drip coffee, or a number of brew-by-the-cup craft coffee choices.

Victrola Roastery And Cafe

310 E. Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98122

(206) 624-1725

Victrola Roastery And Cafe has served its delectably roasted and brewed craft coffees for more than 10 years. It currently has three locations around Seattle, and its original showcase location on Pike St. was created within a 1920's classic, auto-row building. Come into this Victrola Roastery location every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. for its weekly, free public tastings by the cup.

Slate Coffee Roasters

5413 6th Ave. N.W.

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 240-7174

www.slatecoffee.com Slate Coffee Roasters baristas are some of the most knowledgeable in the entire city of Seattle. Inform them of your preferences when it comes to craft coffee and they will brew up the right cup just to your liking. If you prefer a variety of tastes, try what’s known as a “tasting flight” and sample several craft coffees to find the ones you enjoy most. While Slate Coffee Roasters hasn’t been around all that long, it has quickly become a popular staple in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle that you definitely need to try.

Zoka Coffee Roaster And Tea Company

2200 N. 56th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 545-4277

One of the original coffee roasters in the Seattle area, Zoka Coffee Roaster and Tea Company first opened in 1996. It was a major coffee roaster in the beginning and has now grown to four locations. Zoka's in the Greenlake neighborhood is the flagship location that started it all, and it's still the most popular craft coffee spot in the area because of the hand-brewed single, origin coffees, unlimited use of Wi-Fi, and the tasty, fresh-baked pastries served daily.

Lighthouse Roasters

400 N. 43rd St.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 634-3140

www.facebook.com While Lighthouse Roasters may be one of the smaller craft coffee cafe's and roastery's in the Seattle area, it is without a doubt the very first, opening in 1994. Ever since, it's churned out some of the best-tasting craft coffee Seattleites have ever had the pleasure of trying. Come in for a cup of its hand-made coffee, fresh out of the roastery's French press. The cafe/roastery also offers Wi-Fi and is a comfortable and cozy, no-stress, no frills environment to hang out and get your daily craft coffee fix.