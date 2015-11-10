Best Local Seattle Businesses To Shop On Black Friday 2015

Seattle is home to an amazing variety of locally owned businesses. Many local businesses have special events on Black Friday and participate on Saturday in Support Your Local Business. Unique or one-of-a-kind gifts come from small, local retailers. Whether they offer spectacular prices or donations to non-profits that benefit children, buying at a local business helps the local economy. Previously, we brought you the article: Best Local Shops To Visit On Black Friday And Small Business Saturday In Seattle . This year, we would like to once again present the best local businesses in the Seattle area to shop on Black Friday in 2015.

www.secretgardenbooks.com 2214 N. W. Market St.Seattle, WA 98107(206) 789-5006 Secret Garden Books is located in the heart of Ballard. This year, the bookstore is participating in Ballard Gives Black Friday. This event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the store will be donating a portion of their sales from this day to Page Ahead. Beyond the incredible selection of books, the donations will go towards giving books to children in need.

www.duwamishtribe.org Native Holiday Gift Fair4705 W. Marginal Way S. W.Seattle, WA 98106(206) 431-1582 The Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center hosts a Native Holiday Gift Fair. The greater Seattle area is steeped in Native American heritage, and the fair offers gifts made by locals. Gifts range from traditional influenced art to a modern approach to the art form. Shopping at the fair shares and supports the history of Seattle, its original people and the area’s culture.

www.skynursery.com 18528 Aurora Ave. N.Shoreline, WA 98133(206) 546-4851 Sky Nursery is one of the best places for one-of-a-kind holiday decorations and gifts. This family-owned nursery caters to both indoor and outdoor gardeners and the special gifts that celebrate gardens. An amazing variety of orchids are offered year-round in the indoor garden section. The plants are healthy and with beautiful blooms. This nursery shines in its holiday season through celebrating with beautiful decorations, an artist show and rounded out with a specialty cafe that serves coffee drinks and food.

www.retroactivekids.com 4859 Rainier Ave. S.Seattle, WA 98118(206) 932-3154 RetroActive Kids is a one-of-a-kind, neighborhood toy store located in south Seattle in Columbia City. The store specializes in gifts for all ages that spark creativity, imagination and fun. Gifts range from games and learning toys to books and science experiments. Currently, one of the perks this retailer offers is a discount for kids making purchases with their own money. In the back of the store, Columbia City Cuts offers hair cuts for children and adults.

www.clovertoys.com 5333 Ballard Ave. N. W.Seattle, WA 98107(206) 782-0715 Clover is a family owned toy store in the heart of the Ballard area of Seattle. Its products are influenced by the graphic design background of the owner. The store opened its doors in 2004. Each item stocked is made with high quality, built to last and visually stimulating. Besides toys, the shop carries clothing and other specialty items. The store is participating in the Ballard Gives Black Friday.

