Best Local Seattle Businesses To Shop On Black Friday 2015

2214 N. W. Market St.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 789-5006
www.secretgardenbooks.com
Secret Garden Books is located in the heart of Ballard. This year, the bookstore is participating in Ballard Gives Black Friday. This event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the store will be donating a portion of their sales from this day to Page Ahead. Beyond the incredible selection of books, the donations will go towards giving books to children in need.
Native Holiday Gift Fair
4705 W. Marginal Way S. W.
Seattle, WA 98106
(206) 431-1582
www.duwamishtribe.org
The Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center hosts a Native Holiday Gift Fair. The greater Seattle area is steeped in Native American heritage, and the fair offers gifts made by locals. Gifts range from traditional influenced art to a modern approach to the art form. Shopping at the fair shares and supports the history of Seattle, its original people and the area’s culture.
18528 Aurora Ave. N.
Shoreline, WA 98133
(206) 546-4851
www.skynursery.com
Sky Nursery is one of the best places for one-of-a-kind holiday decorations and gifts. This family-owned nursery caters to both indoor and outdoor gardeners and the special gifts that celebrate gardens. An amazing variety of orchids are offered year-round in the indoor garden section. The plants are healthy and with beautiful blooms. This nursery shines in its holiday season through celebrating with beautiful decorations, an artist show and rounded out with a specialty cafe that serves coffee drinks and food.
4859 Rainier Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 932-3154
www.retroactivekids.com
RetroActive Kids is a one-of-a-kind, neighborhood toy store located in south Seattle in Columbia City. The store specializes in gifts for all ages that spark creativity, imagination and fun. Gifts range from games and learning toys to books and science experiments. Currently, one of the perks this retailer offers is a discount for kids making purchases with their own money. In the back of the store, Columbia City Cuts offers hair cuts for children and adults.
5333 Ballard Ave. N. W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 782-0715
www.clovertoys.com
Clover is a family owned toy store in the heart of the Ballard area of Seattle. Its products are influenced by the graphic design background of the owner. The store opened its doors in 2004. Each item stocked is made with high quality, built to last and visually stimulating. Besides toys, the shop carries clothing and other specialty items. The store is participating in the Ballard Gives Black Friday.
