Best Omelets In Seattle

7311 Aurora Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 782-5588
www.bethscafe.com
If you’re looking for one of Seattle’s best omelets, as well as all you can eat hashbrowns, then you should visit Beth’s Cafe. This popular Seattle eatery has been featured on the Food Network, the Travel Channel and The Learning Channel, and has also been called the “Best Place to Cure a Hangover” thanks to Seattle Magazine. Beth’s Cafe’s monster omelets are made with a dozen eggs — that’s right, 12 eggs — and the restaurant’s slogan is “Omelets as big as your freakin head.”
2825 N.W. Market
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 783-1547
www.portagebaycafe.com
Portage Bay Cafe actually has four locations around the city of Seattle. The Market Street cafe is in the Ballard neighborhood and serves brunch and lunch on weekdays. Portage Bay Cafe prides itself on offering fresh, organic and sustainable foods that are grown locally. It’s most popular omelet includes the goat cheese omelet, made with sauteed mushrooms, organic baby spinach, goat cheese and organic scallions. Another favorite is the chile verde pork omelet, made with fried plantains, pork shoulder meat and chile verde from local farms, cilantro lime crema and queso oaxaca.
429 15th Ave. E.
Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 322-1145
www.coastalkitchenseattle.com
Coastal Kitchen features both omelets and scrambles made with a variety of locally grown and harvested ingredients. Try The Smoker, made with alder-smoked wild King salmon, cream cheese and avocado or The Farmer, made with apple wood smoked bacon, green peppers, onions, yellow onions and crispy potatoes. Another favorite is the Goat Cheese omelet, which includes caramelized onions, sage, spinach and, of course, goat cheese. All omelets and scrambles are served with your choice of toast and spicy hash browns.
Related: Best Untraditional Donuts In Seattle
4872 Rainier Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 723-2080
www.geraldinescounter.com
Called “Seattle’s Best Breakfast” by some of its longtime patrons, Geraldine’s Counter is in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood and proudly features locally grown ingredients from area vendors in its menu items. Breakfast is served all day here and all omelets are served with toast and hash browns. The top omelets to try include the avocado and pepper jack, topped with sour cream and pico de gallo, as well as the spinach, basil, tomato and feta cheese omelet. Geraldine’s herbed omelet is made with fresh herbs, caramelized onions and goat cheese, and smoked salmon can also be added.
2619 1st Ave.
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 728-1648
www.cjseateryseattle.com
CJ’s Eatery in downtown Seattle serves breakfast all day, every day. It also has one of the most extensive lists of omelet variations in the city. Local-inspired omelets include the Magnolia, made with wild Alaskan shrimp and scallions; the Belltown, made with scallions, sausage, mushrooms and cheddar; and the Queen Anne, made with chicken, tomato, broccoli and havarti. Other recommendations for uniquely prepared omelets at CJ’s Eatery include the Sicilian, the Bourbon Street, the Spanish, the Hombre, the Alamo and the Yuppie.
219 Broadway E.
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 328-4604
www.americanaseattle.com
Americana Seattle in the Capitol Hill neighborhood serves brunch daily, and offers three different omelet variations on its menu that are all gluten-free. Its herbed omelet is prepared with fresh herbs, caramelized onions and goat cheese, and smoked salmon can be added. The avocado and pepper jack omelet is topped with homemade pico de gallo and sour cream. Each is served with toast and breakfast potatoes. Lastly, there is the chorizo, potato and manchego omelet, which can be served with toast and a house salad.