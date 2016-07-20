There are so many ways to prepare eggs as a meal, and one of the most popular is the fluffy and filling egg omelet. Whether you prefer a vegetable-inspired variety like the herb omelet, or one that is filled with cheeses and meats, including smoked salmon, sausage or bacon, an omelet can be prepared with almost any of your favorite ingredients. For the best omelets in Seattle, be sure to visit any of these eateries, where breakfast and brunch is either served all day, or late into the afternoon.

Beth’s Cafe

7311 Aurora Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 782-5588

www.bethscafe.com 7311 Aurora Ave. N.Seattle, WA 98103(206) 782-5588 If you’re looking for one of Seattle’s best omelets, as well as all you can eat hashbrowns, then you should visit Beth’s Cafe. This popular Seattle eatery has been featured on the Food Network, the Travel Channel and The Learning Channel, and has also been called the “Best Place to Cure a Hangover” thanks to Seattle Magazine. Beth’s Cafe’s monster omelets are made with a dozen eggs — that’s right, 12 eggs — and the restaurant’s slogan is “Omelets as big as your freakin head.”

Portage Bay Cafe

2825 N.W. Market

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 783-1547

www.portagebaycafe.com 2825 N.W. MarketSeattle, WA 98107(206) 783-1547 Portage Bay Cafe actually has four locations around the city of Seattle. The Market Street cafe is in the Ballard neighborhood and serves brunch and lunch on weekdays. Portage Bay Cafe prides itself on offering fresh, organic and sustainable foods that are grown locally. It’s most popular omelet includes the goat cheese omelet, made with sauteed mushrooms, organic baby spinach, goat cheese and organic scallions. Another favorite is the chile verde pork omelet, made with fried plantains, pork shoulder meat and chile verde from local farms, cilantro lime crema and queso oaxaca.

Coastal Kitchen

429 15th Ave. E.

Seattle, WA 98112

(206) 322-1145

www.coastalkitchenseattle.com 429 15th Ave. E.Seattle, WA 98112(206) 322-1145 Coastal Kitchen features both omelets and scrambles made with a variety of locally grown and harvested ingredients. Try The Smoker, made with alder-smoked wild King salmon, cream cheese and avocado or The Farmer, made with apple wood smoked bacon, green peppers, onions, yellow onions and crispy potatoes. Another favorite is the Goat Cheese omelet, which includes caramelized onions, sage, spinach and, of course, goat cheese. All omelets and scrambles are served with your choice of toast and spicy hash browns. Related: Best Untraditional Donuts In Seattle

Geraldine’s Counter

4872 Rainier Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98118

(206) 723-2080

www.geraldinescounter.com 4872 Rainier Ave. S.Seattle, WA 98118(206) 723-2080 Called “Seattle’s Best Breakfast” by some of its longtime patrons, Geraldine’s Counter is in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood and proudly features locally grown ingredients from area vendors in its menu items. Breakfast is served all day here and all omelets are served with toast and hash browns. The top omelets to try include the avocado and pepper jack, topped with sour cream and pico de gallo, as well as the spinach, basil, tomato and feta cheese omelet. Geraldine’s herbed omelet is made with fresh herbs, caramelized onions and goat cheese, and smoked salmon can also be added.

CJ’s Eatery

2619 1st Ave.

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 728-1648

www.cjseateryseattle.com 2619 1st Ave.Seattle, WA 98121(206) 728-1648 CJ’s Eatery in downtown Seattle serves breakfast all day, every day. It also has one of the most extensive lists of omelet variations in the city. Local-inspired omelets include the Magnolia, made with wild Alaskan shrimp and scallions; the Belltown, made with scallions, sausage, mushrooms and cheddar; and the Queen Anne, made with chicken, tomato, broccoli and havarti. Other recommendations for uniquely prepared omelets at CJ’s Eatery include the Sicilian, the Bourbon Street, the Spanish, the Hombre, the Alamo and the Yuppie.

Americana Seattle

219 Broadway E.

Seattle, WA 98102

(206) 328-4604

www.americanaseattle.com 219 Broadway E.Seattle, WA 98102(206) 328-4604 Americana Seattle in the Capitol Hill neighborhood serves brunch daily, and offers three different omelet variations on its menu that are all gluten-free. Its herbed omelet is prepared with fresh herbs, caramelized onions and goat cheese, and smoked salmon can be added. The avocado and pepper jack omelet is topped with homemade pico de gallo and sour cream. Each is served with toast and breakfast potatoes. Lastly, there is the chorizo, potato and manchego omelet, which can be served with toast and a house salad. Related: Best All You Can Eat Buffets In Seattle

Sue Gabel has been writing entertainment and travel-related articles in the greater Puget Sound/Seattle area since 1999. She writes about music, the Seattle scene and more. Her work can be found on Examiner.com.