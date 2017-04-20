Top 5 Earth Day Resolutions

Who says resolutions are solely for New Year’s Eve? This Earth Day, why not try a few new resolutions that can keep planet earth a little happier and healthier.

1. Recycle, Seriously The number one thing you should resolve to do right now is to start taking recycling seriously. How many times have you caught yourself throwing a water bottle or plastic bag into the trash can? Taking those items and tossing them in to another bin simply for recycling purposes literally takes less than five seconds to do. While you’re at it, try composting too. Might as well make the most With nothing holding you back, this is a resolution that easy to carry out.

2. Cut The Power There are millions of Americans right now who have lights on in a room that nobody is occupying. Outside of it being a complete waste of money (do you really need an extra $10 added to your energy bill?), leaving lights, televisions, and other appliances on when they’re not actually being used is hurting the environment. Gobbling up the pool of energy the earth naturally produces has only led to more damage being done. End the cycle by cutting the cord.

3. Go Paperless Everybody hates getting bills in the mail, but you know who hates it even more? Trees. Thousands of trees are killed each day to supply the paper needs of businesses that are sending you bills and unsolicited mail. While it would be great for bills to disappear altogether, that’s not a reality that isn’t happening anytime soon. However, a reality that can happen is going paperless and getting those bills and junk mail in your email inbox instead of your actual mailbox. You might as well make bill paying enjoyable for someone.

4. Walk It Out (Or Bike It Out) President Obama and his administration have done their part in ensuring that automobile emissions are tamed, but you can do your part as well. Instead of driving and releasing dangerous emissions in the the environment and contributing to global warming, try riding a bike or walking to work instead. No, we don’t all live in metropolitan cities that allow easy walking or biking, but even a carpool to work in the morning is a huge step in the right direction.

5. Volunteer More The other resolutions are small ones that only take a small decision and a small amount of your time to accomplish. Volunteering to clean up your closest park or wildlife area takes a little more effort in committing to, but it’s a rewarding commitment when it’s finished and over with. Actively deciding to make the world prettier has benefits for you and the planet, so try planting a couple of trees this year or take up gardening at a community garden.

