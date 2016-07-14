Top Seattle Spots For Late-Night Bowling

Late-night bowling is a tradition in the greater Seattle area. Depending on the alley, there are prices and age groups for every family, group, couple, or individual. The lights go down; the music goes up, and the bowling begins. Food and drinks are always available at the alleys in their cafes or restaurants. Check out these top places for late-night bowling in Seattle.

West Seattle Bowl

4505 39th Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98116

(206) 932-3731

West Seattle Bowl is one of the best bowling alleys in the Seattle area, opening its doors in 1948. The alley is open to the public seven days a week. On Saturdays, the alley offers late night Glow Bowling. Special black-light lighting illuminates the lanes, giving a special feel. The evening is filled with great music, bowling and drinks. The event runs from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Saturday night. Fees follow the standard hourly lane rental of $29.

Kenmore Lanes

7638 Bothell Way N. E.

Kenmore, WA 98028

(425) 486-5555

Kenmore Lanes is located just north of Seattle on Bothell Way in Kenmore. The alley is home to Moonlight Bowling every Saturday night. The fun begins at 9 p.m. The alley turns down the lights, brings out the colored pins and the music begins. This is an 18 and older event. The cost is $20 cash per person for the entire evening. Bowlers can win money for their efforts. Moonlight Bowling ends at midnight.

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate

6210 200th St. S. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

(425) 778-3133

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate is located just off Highway 99 in Lynnwood. The alley originally opened in 1956 and is a community fixture. The alley is open seven days a week and is next door to the roller skating rink (accessible through a glass door between the two). This retro alley is open late on Friday and Saturday night with special rates. Extreme weekend rates run from 9:30 p.m. to midnight both evenings, and are $5 per person for a half hour of bowling fun. Related: Best Bowling Alleys For A Night Out In Seattle

TechCity Bowl

13033 N. E. 70th Pl.

Kirkland, WA 98033

(425) 827-0785

TechCity Bowl is located on the east side of Lake Washington in Kirkland. The alley opened in 1958, and is family owned. Friday and Saturday nights are Cosmic X-Bowling. There are two sessions each evening. Session one runs from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and session two runs from midnight to 2 a.m. This event is filled with loud music, special lighting, a laser light show and a fog machine. The fees are $20 with free shoe rental, and $15 for a second person. This is a family friendly event with minimum age of five years old. Parents are advised to use discretion for this event. Reservations are suggested, and they can be made up to 48 hours in advance.

Spin Alley

1430 N. W. Richmond Beach Rd.

Shoreline, WA 98177

(206) 533-2345

Spin Alley is located in Shoreline, just north of Seattle and right next to Gino's Pizza & Pasta. The alley is home to Cosmic Bowling every Friday and Saturday night from 10 p.m. to midnight. During this event, the lights go down, special lighting turns on, music turns up to enjoy and the fun begins. Fees for this weekly event are $16.50 for two hours, including all taxes and shoe rental. Related: Best Bowling Allies Around Seattle

