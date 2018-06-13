Ryan Mayer

Graham Gano is the starting placekicker for the Carolina Panthers. He is also a father, and as any father is wont to do, he participates in his kids’ backyard games. However, his family made a rule when he joined their kickball game, he couldn’t kick the ball hard. The rule would seem to make sense considering Gano’s day job, but as you’ll be able to tell from the below video, he has zero regard for that rule or his kids’ feelings.

Got home today and my fam was playing kickball so I joined in. The only rule is that I’m not allowed to kick it hard. So here is my first at bat…😂 pic.twitter.com/pDeYuiF8yB — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) June 12, 2018

Yeah….that ball’s not coming back. The best part is the exasperated look on the kid’s faces of “Daaaaadddd, c’mon”. Seems like Gano is making sure to stay in form during the offseason with a little kickball dominance.