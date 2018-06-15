GRAND RAPIDS, MI (CBS Local)- A woman was arrested at a Planet Fitness in Grand Rapids on Tuesday morning after damaging equipment in an angry confrontation with an employee at the gym.



According to Fox 17 in West Michigan, the incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and was caught on a cell phone video that was then posted on Facebook. The video can be seen below, courtesy of Alexia Delange’s Facebook page.

In the video the woman is seen arguing with one of the employees behind the counter at the entrance to the gym before she begins throwing a computer monitor and a phone. According to the Grand Rapids police, she is being charged with Malicious Destruction of Property by the Planet Fitness location, but the employee in the video declined to press charges.