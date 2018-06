Police: Man Kills Stepmom, Hides Body In Chest, Then Kills Concerned NeighborPolice have arrested a 32-year-old man for the murder of Cindy Testerman, and charged him with another count of murder after finding his stepmom dead.

Best Places for U-Pick Cherries in WA Washington is the largest supplier of cherries in the United States, and exports them to places like China, Korea, Australia, Brazil and Japan. July is the perfect month for picking this gorgeous (and tasty) Washington fruit! Here are some of our favorite u-pick spots.

AT&T Warning Customers About Phone ScamThe cell and internet provider is telling customers to be aware of calls asking them to verify their Social Security number in order to stop their service from being suspended.

'Something Affecting Its Motion': Interstellar Object Did Not Move As Expected When It Passed Through Solar SystemScientists say that 'Oumuamua – the first known interstellar object to travel through our solar system – sped up unexpectedly while passing through our corner of the universe last year. That according to a statement released today from NASA.

Paranormal Investigator Claims To Find 'Time Warp' Near Las VegasJoshua Warren says he is the first person to ever discover a time warp.

Wine And Dine: 4 New Casual Spots In Seattle, With A Tasting Room And PizzeriaLooking for the Seattle wine bar of your dreams? We've found a lineup of eateries and a vineyard worth checking out. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you've got wine on the mind.

Police: Couple Arrested For Having Sex Near Busy IntersectionTwo people were arrested for having sex in the middle of a busy Oklahoma City intersection.

Best Fourth of July Road Trips in WA Whether it's an old fashioned, historic Fourth of July in Vancouver, a kids' celebration in Leavenworth, or fireworks over the water in Port Angeles and Long Beach, there's a little something for everyone this year in WA on Independence Day!

Are We Growing Numb To The Opioid Epidemic?"Addiction Solution" author Lloyd I. Sederer, MD, asks if we're growing desensitized to the opioid epidemic.

Planning Your Summer Music Festival CalendarHeadliner acts in 2018 at big music festivals between Memorial Day and Labor Day include Eminem, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and more. Across the country, from NYC to Chicago to SF, summer festival tickets are on sale now.