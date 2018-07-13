Ryan Mayer

While some of the future NBA stars are lighting up the court in Las Vegas in Summer League, Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker chose to take his game to the blacktop and take on some fans in a pickup game. Parker put out a post on Instagram yesterday afternoon of him in his basketball shoes with the address of a local park in Milwaukee.

Fans in the area flocked to the court and Parker played in some pick-up games with those that showed up. CBS 58 News was able to talk to Parker and ask him why he chose to come out and shoot some hoops with the community.

“My whole neighborhood is St. Francis which I lived in for three years so its pretty much home to me and no better place to me than right off the highway and right by the lake,” said Parker.

Local sports anchor Scott Grodsky was able to get some video of Parker playing in the pickup game, which he shared on Twitter last night.

Love seeing stuff like this! @JabariParker surprises some local @Bucks fans with a game of pickup. Jabari has always been incredibly active in the Milwaukee community. "I just want to say I love the city, I love Milwaukee and I love the people" pic.twitter.com/nitKUaRK5E — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) July 13, 2018

Parker is currently a restricted free agent and the Bucks have extended him the one-year qualifying offer of $4.3 million. Since he is a restricted free agent, the Bucks would have the right to match any offer sheet that Parker is signed to by another team. Last season, he averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game after recovering from a torn ACL.